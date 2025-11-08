News Weekly: Disney and YouTube TV's feud, Google Maps a much-needed upgrade, Qualcomm's earnings soar, and more

News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, YouTube TV and Disney's feud continues, Google Maps gets a massive Gemini upgrade, Qualcomm reports its Q4 earnings, Galaxy S26 might be a tad heavier on your wallet, and Samsung's trifold leaks again. Let's dive in now, shall we?

YouTube TV and Disney's streaming stand off continues

(Image credit: Android Central)

It's been 8 days since Disney pulled all of its channels from YouTube TV, and this week was pretty uneventful as the streaming giants weren't able to negotiate a deal. This has left several YouTube TV users in limbo, without access to ESPN, ABC, and other Disney channels.

The ongoing issue resulted in subscribers missing both a football game and the election day coverage that occurred earlier this week. To provide a brief update on the current situation, Disney has recently requested that YouTube TV restore access to ABC for just a day. Google denied that request with a public statement, saying that Disney's proposal would "cause customer confusion" since the channel would disappear after that.

Disney argues that YouTube TV is refusing to pay "fair rates" for its channels, while YouTube TV says that Disney is proposing "costly economic terms" that would force it to raise the price of their subscription.

YouTube also issued a $20 credit for the inconvenience users have been facing, but that didn't do any good, as a recent report suggests that several are ditching the service due to the uncertainty of the whole situation.

However, those seeking respite have other streaming options if they wish to access Disney content.

Google Maps gets boosted with Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

Google Maps just got a major Gemini update this week, and in case you missed it, here's what Google plans to roll out on Maps in the coming weeks. With a goal for hands-free navigation, Gemini will allow you to ask for things while on the go, like "Find a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route," or follow up with questions like, "What's the parking like there?"

Additionally, users will also be able to report traffic disruptions more naturally, simply saying things like, "I see an accident," or "Watch out for that slowdown," instead of tapping on the screen whilst driving.

The most exciting update is that Google Lens is directly built in with Gemini at its core. Users arriving at a restaurant can open Lens and ask about the establishment. They will be able to voice their query or type it, and let Gemini explain "what's so popular" about the place they're at.

Qualcomm's AI powered double digit Q4 earnings

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Qualcomm ended its year reporting a Q4 revenue of $11.3 billion, with a 10% year-over-year increase. The uptick in revenue was due to the chipmaker's QCT division, which saw revenue gains across the board.

Headsets revenue increased by 14% to nearly $7 billion, driven by its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets for high-end Android smartphones. Additionally, Automotive and IoT rose 17% and 7%, respectively, highlighting the growing success of the company's diversified strategy.

"Our business remains strong as demonstrated by record QCT revenues in fiscal 2025," said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon in a statement. Other than AI, smart glasses also contributed to the company's earnings.

"This emerging category is growing at a remarkable pace, and has reached an inflection point, fueled by very strong demand for smart glasses from Meta," Amon stated. "This quarter alone, Meta introduced several new Snapdragon-powered styles, including the Ray Ban Meta second-generation glasses, the Oakley Meta Vanguard performance glasses, and the Meta Ray-Ban Display and Neuro Band."

Galaxy S26 could get pricier

(Image credit: Smartprix)

We're a few months away from Samsung's Unpacked event; however, the Galaxy S26 leaks keep getting better. While there were tons of specs and launch day-related leaks, this one specifically sheds light on how much it could actually cost.

Korean outlet ET News (via @Jukanlosreve on X) reports that pricing for the Galaxy S26 series could increase compared to the Galaxy S25 due to the rising costs of many internal components all at once.

Tech giants like Samsung and Google strive to maintain the same cost of their flagship models year after year, essentially absorbing all excess production costs, which gives consumers little to no reason to opt for a new phone.

Samsung did increase the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra by $100 when it launched in January 2024, so if pricing rises again, it would mark the second increase in three years.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Trifold shows up in all angles

(Image credit: SBS News)

Samsung lifted the veil on its much-awaited tri-folding phone, the Galaxy Z Trifold (rumored to be called), and now more information about this device seems to be surfacing. While the images shown at the Summit in South Korea gave us a glimpse of the trifold from afar, a new video has emerged, offering a closer and more detailed look at the phone. In the video, the presenter goes over the various visible phone specs.

Regarding the display, the tri-fold could have a 6.5-inch display, similar to a regular smartphone; however, when unfolded, it will feature a 10-inch display. The video also reveals that the display's bezels appear thick, which could limit usable screen space.

You can also see that the camera placement of the trifold is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as the lenses are placed vertically on an elevated camera bump with the flash off to the side. This suggests Samsung could be maintaining a consistent design across its upcoming product line.

