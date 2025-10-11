Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

This week, we got to see a massive Samsung XR headset leak, Wear OS finally landed on previous-gen Pixel watches, Galaxy S26 Ultra could come drenched in a familiar orange hue, OnePlus' OxygenOS 16 inches towards launch, and Motorola finally rolls out Android 16 to some devices.

Samsung's Project Moohan headset leaks in full

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung's XR Headset has been teased several times, and we're also waiting for when the company will finally launch it, and well, give it a less complicated name. But this leak from Android Headlines just leaked every single detail of the headset, including its UI. According to several images posted on the website, the alleged VR headset will have six cameras on the front and two lenses internally.

Several sensors will be fitted around the front of the device to make sure the device detects gestures and eye movements. Additionally, the leak claims that the headset will have microphones and speakers, advanced enough to detect the difference between the user's speech and someone speaking to them.

The leak claims that this headset will run on "One UI XR," which sounds like a skin of Android XR. The screenshots posted by the publication show apps like Camera, Gallery, Google Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Netflix, and more.

Wear OS 6 finally lands on older Pixel Watches

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Older Pixel Watch models got a much-needed upgrade OS-wise this week. Google's OTA images page for its Pixel Watches now mentions its major v16 (Wear OS 6) update. However, Google hasn't published its patch notes for the Wear OS 6 update.

However, its OTA images page states the update is rolling out for the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2, and for both Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and LTE versions. But it ends there; the Pixel Watch first-gen wasn't mentioned in this update. While Google hasn't published its official Wear OS 6 October security patch changelog, Android Central's Derrek Lee and Michael Hicks are seeing Wear OS 6 on their watches.

Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 owners are in for a major OS overhaul, with the most notable change being the adoption of Material 3 Expressive redesign. It adds a splash of color to the UI and allows users to make it more personal, too. The update brings a color palette to your watch face, along with updated, more rounded fonts and icons.

Could the Galaxy S26 Ultra steal Apple's orange?

(Image credit: Dbrand)

According to a tipster on Reddit, dummies of the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online in three colorways, showing off the device in an electric orange hue similar to that of the latest iPhone 17 Pro. At the same time, the other two dummies sport a silver and golden colorway.

We've been seeing leaks about design changes on the next Galaxy line-up; however, this is the first time we've seen leaks about the alleged colors the device could show up in. The image above shows the device's rear panel with the rumored quad-camera array, featuring rounded corners. The Reddit post doesn't talk about any other specifications. Some speculate that this could be an AI-generated image to create hype about Samsung allegedly copying Apple with this color.

OxygenOS 16 teaser drops (iOS is that you?)

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus' next OS update is just around the corner, and we got the first peek at what's in store for OnePlus users. The most recent tease shows the OS in action, calling it "smooth." The company demonstrates that the UI is much more fluid and fast for swiping between applications and menus. OnePlus says, "Move through your screen like playing your favorite tune."

In the clip, the model is swiping their finger across several OnePlus devices, all with their background apps screens open. The OS seems incredibly swift, without any visible lag or hitch, though it is just a teaser clip. However, just from this brief glimpse, OxygenOS 16 seems to resemble Apple's iOS.

In a subsequent clip, the company demonstrates how users can easily pull and expand their folder previews on their home screen, creating small, circular folders to save space or folders that can stretch horizontally and expand to more boxy shapes. What's an OS update without some AI magic? OnePlus teases that the phone's AI will be "Intelligently Yours."

Motorola finally gets Android 16

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Motorola has finally checked in to the Android 16 party as the company started rolling out this major update for several Edge series phones this week.

Android 16 is now available for the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro. Motorola phones usually have a delayed rollout with new OS updates, but this time, the company says it is "reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates" with this rollout.

In terms of new features, Motorola says its Android 16 update is "designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity." This update is bringing Notification Auto Grouping, which automatically combines multiple alerts from the same app when they arrive in quick succession to reduce clutter. Along with instant Hotspot, refreshed UI, and detailed battery and device health stats.

