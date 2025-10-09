Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung announced that it's expanding its Experience Stores to three new places: Queens, New York, the Mall of America, Minnesota, and Los Cerritos Center, California.

These Experience Stores let customers view its Galaxy product line-up, find Galaxy AI demonstrations, and go through its "Endless Aisle" of appliances.

The Queens and Mall of America locations feature a special offer for people visiting before November 9: "enhanced trade-in value of up to $800 with a qualifying device, and Galaxy Buds3 for only $99.99."

Samsung's making an announcement today (Oct 8) about expanding its Experience Stores to even more places across the U.S.

Earlier today, in a Newsroom post, Samsung announced that it's expanding its brick-and-mortar Experience Stores for consumers in the U.S. This expansion is a coast-to-coast run, bringing more of Samsung's stores and Galaxy products to Queens, New York, the Mall of America, Minnesota, and Los Cerritos Center, California. The company states it expects these new stores to be completed and ready for consumers by the end of the year.

For this expansion, Samsung's executive vice president of the mobile experience, Dave Das, said, "Samsung Experience Stores are designed to meet consumers where they are — in their towns, near their work, and where they shop." On that note, Samsung highlights that its Experience Stores are there to help potential (or pre-existing) Galaxy users understand the products they see.

The post states consumers visiting an Experience Store can go hands-on with Samsung's ecosystem of products and view Galaxy AI demonstrations.

The Galaxy Experts on staff at the Experience Stores will answer customer questions or guide them through the store's "Endless Aisle." This section shows off Samsung's array of home appliances and TVs. Moreover, if you're interested in visiting a store to buy the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 7, you'll likely be able to take those devices home that same day.

If something has happened to your devices, the Experience Stores feature Samsung Care for repairs, like damaged screens and batteries.

While Samsung is preparing to open new stores in three locations, the stores coming to Queens and the Mall of America feature an offer. If you visit either of these two stores before November 9 will receive "limited-time grand opening offers including enhanced trade-in value of up to $800 with a qualifying device, and Galaxy Buds3 for only $99.99."

Around this time last year, Samsung announced an expansion of its walk-in repair stores, part of its partnership with Cell Phone Repair (CPR). The company planned to unveil roughly 300 new shops by the end of 2024 across the United States, bringing CPR's total to over 400 in the nation. It was stated that customers would find certified technicians who can take on the many challenges of a damaged or cracked Galaxy device.

Most simple fixes would be completed in about an hour, and customers can go about their day.