Samsung is expanding its brick-and-mortar repair network across the US

What you need to know

Samsung is expanding its partnership with Assurant to offer certified Galaxy repairs at more CPR locations in the U.S., providing faster, same-day service.

They’re set to launch 300+ new repair spots by the end of the year, totaling over 400 CPR stores nationwide.

At CPR locations, you’ll find certified technicians who can handle everything from cracked screens to dead batteries—even out-of-warranty repairs.

Samsung is teaming up with Assurant to bring certified Galaxy repairs to more Cell Phone Repair (CPR) locations across the U.S., giving customers faster, same-day service—warranty or not.

Samsung is expanding its partnership with CPR by Assurant, with plans to roll out more than 300 new repair spots by year’s end—bringing the total to over 400 CPR stores nationwide.

In the last three years, CPR has become a go-to independent repair partner for Samsung, running over 100 authorized spots across the country.

The Samsung Independent Service Provider (ISP) program gives businesses like uBreakiFix and CPR the tools they need to provide genuine Galaxy parts, detailed repair manuals, and essential equipment. This setup lets customers get quick, local repairs that meet Samsung’s high standards. Plus, certified ISP repairs come with a limited warranty, and many simple fixes can be done in just an hour, as per Samsung's press release.

At CPR locations, you'll find Wireless Industry Service Excellence-certified technicians ready to provide quick and quality repairs. They use authentic parts to fix everything from cracked screens to dead batteries, even if your warranty has expired.

Furthermore, Galaxy users can rest easy with certified repairs that come with a limited warranty. Just keep in mind that they’re currently only available for the Galaxy S9 and newer models.

CPR indicates that it is ready to tackle all sorts of repairs, like fixing screen damage, swapping out batteries, and handling water damage. To find your nearest repair center, check out the CPR website. You can also explore authorized and independent service spots on Samsung's official site.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Meanwhile, Samsung’s got a massive repair network that goes beyond CPR, with over 2,000 Authorized Care centers and a team of mobile repair vans ready to come to you for on-site service.

Samsung’s growth in its repair network is a great move, but there’s still room for the ISP network to expand. Recent changes, like Best Buy stopping authorized Samsung repairs and the end of the partnership with iFixit, have sparked some worries about how repair-friendly Galaxy devices really are.