What you need to know

Samsung announces its Galaxy S24 series has entered the Certified Re-newed lineup.

This delivers a completely refurbished phone with 100% authentic parts from Samsung and a one-year limited warranty like its new Galaxy phones.

Consumers can grab Samsung Care Plus and its Theft & Loss add-on to protect their re-newed phones further.

Those interested in the Galaxy S24 Ultra can grab its 512GB at a reduced $1,139.99 price.

As you might've expected, Samsung is updating its Certified Re-newed selection of Galaxy phones with a familiar trio.

The company announced today (Apr. 22) in a press release that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are available via its Certified Re-newed lineup. With availability beginning today, as well, Samsung states consumers will be granted "the same one-year limited warranty offered on new smartphones." Additionally, consumers can grab Samsung Care Plus alongside the Theft & Loss add-on, if they'd like.

On the other side, the Korean OEM reiterates the hallmarks of its Certified Re-newed lineup. Like all others, the Galaxy S24 series has been given 100% authentic parts with a brand-new battery, too.

The post highlights some major features the Galaxy S24 series offers, like Galaxy AI. We're all aware of Samsung's intense focus on creating the "AI Phone," and its past-gen series is no different. The Galaxy S24 delivers Photo Assist for "next-level" photo edits and Note Assist, which summarizes content for users in neat bullet points. Of course, there are others brought on by Google, like Circle to Search.

Meanwhile, Samsung Wallet is there for Certified Re-newed Galaxy S24 users for a one-stop shop full of your important cards and IDs.

So fresh, so clean

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Certified Re-newed Galaxy S24 series is available today (Apr. 22) for consumers exclusively on Samsung's website. Specifics for each device are listed below:

Galaxy S24 Ultra Certified Re-Newed comes in Titanium Black, starting at $1,019.99 for the 256GB storage variant, and $1,139.99 for the 512GB option

Galaxy S24+ Certified Re-Newed is available in Onyx Black starting at $799.99 for 256GB and $919.99 for the 512GB option

Galaxy S24 Certified Re-Newed also comes available in Onyx Black, starting at $619.99 for 128GB, and $669.99 for the 256GB option

Also, Samsung is running a trade-in deal regarding its expanded renewed phone lineup. According to the post, consumers can trade-in a device and receive a "minimum of $250 guaranteed value" toward a re-newed S24, S23, or S22 phone. Of course, you may only trade-in a smartphone that "qualifies," which should be detailed via Samsung's official website.

Moreover, the company states this trade-in deal will be present for a "limited time" and while supplies last.