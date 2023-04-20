The Galaxy S22 series feels 'like new' with a Certified Re-Newed life and a $100 price drop

What you need to know

Samsung announces its Galaxy S22 series will join the Certified Re-Newed program on April 22, including a price drop.

The company places every Galaxy S22 series device through an inspection and is updated to a "like-new condition."

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $919, the S22+ at $769, and the S22 at $619.

Samsung continues its efforts in trying to reduce its contributions to technological waste as its Certified Re-Newed program adds some of its recent flagship models. The Korea OEM announced on Thursday that the Galaxy S22 series would be available in the brand's Certified Re-Newed (opens in new tab) phone program starting April 22 — Earth Day 2023.

The program allows consumers to access popular Samsung smartphones at new, low prices. Users can find the Galaxy S22 series phones listed in this refurbished phone program for the following prices:

Galaxy S22 Ultra Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black will start at $919 with 128GB and 256GB storage options .

Galaxy S22+ Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black will start at $769 with 128GB of storage.

Galaxy S22 Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black and Green will start at $619 with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers a 108MP camera, 100X Space Zoom, and a built-in S Pen, which gave us flashbacks to the Galaxy Note. In fact, we've listed the S22 Ultra as one of the best refurbished phones you can buy. The Galaxy S22+ and S22 offer a 50MP main sensor, dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and all-day battery life.

Given the fact all three of these phones are being refurbished, Samsung states the devices are given a thorough 132-point checklist inspection and updated to a "like-new condition." Furthermore, the phones of the Galaxy S22 series come with a one-year warranty which consumers can find attached to Samsung's latest line of smartphones.

Additionally, the Galaxy S21 series devices can still be purchased through the Certified Re-Newed program, as well. However, with the new Galaxy S22 kids on the block, the Korean OEM is slashing the S21 series prices down by $100 on May 1. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $829, the S21+ at $679, and the S21 at $529.

Samsung has been increasing awareness of its environmentally conscious decisions since over the past couple of years and, more recently, with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The company may have launched its "Galaxy for the Planet" initiative in 2021, but the latest flagship series has become more worthy of the name, as the Galaxy S23 series consists of more recycled material than any of the company's other phones.