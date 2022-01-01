When Google launched the Pixel 3a in 2019, there was much fanfare as it seemed that Google was changing up the game plan. However, after the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 arrived, it became clear that this is the case as Google is opting to take over the budget market instead of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple and other flagship models. After conquering this segment, Google went back to the top with the launch of the mid and upper-tier Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices. The Pixel 4a packs an impressive wallop, providing the same camera on the Pixel 3a and 3 XL. It has a design that is comfortable to hold and still familiar to just about every Android user. Sure, the spec-sheet isn't flagship-level, and the newer Pixel 5a has a better battery, but the 4a gets the leg up in the refurbished market. Plus, Google still plans on supporting this device until at least late 2023. Want something a bit more flashy? Check out the OnePlus 7T or Galaxy S20 FE

If you're someone who wants to save a few bucks and get a device that is flashy and will still turn heads, there's no better way to go other than OnePlus or Samsung. The OnePlus 7T you're getting a sleek design with a stunning AMOLED display equipped with a 90Hz display. There are no hole-punches to be concerned with, and the glass back has a texture that is simply comfortable to hold. The camera system may not hold up against the likes of the 3a or the Note 10, but it will do the job just fine. The bigger benefit comes in the software department, as OxygenOS is one of the best Android skins available. At the very least, you will get Android 11 on the 7T, but OnePlus has an excellent track record of providing software updates for years. Just look at the OnePlus 5 and 5T.