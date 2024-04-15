The best refurbished phone deals of April 2024

Whether you're looking to stay sustainable or simply save some cash on a great device, we've tracked down all of the best refurbished phone deals on the web so you don't have to. From renewed flagships to gently-used foldable phones, keep reading to see what's available at this very moment. After all, Earth Day is just around the corner, which makes now the perfect time to buy.

All of the used Android phones below have been refurbished to meet like-new standards. If we're recommending it, it means that we can vouch for the quality of the used item and the refurbishment process of the vendor. No shady third-party sellers here. Keep reading to see what we've gathered so far, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep adding new (used) phones to this list on a regular basis.

Best refurbished phone deals

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (Geek Squad Refurbished): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-geek-squad-certified-refurbished-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-unlocked-phantom-black%2F6569533.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $1,199.99 $879.99 at Best Buy Geek Squad has been refurbishing devices for years now, and they do a pretty good job of it, making sure each phone undergoes a detailed testing and sanitization process. You also get a 90-day warranty with your purchase. Despite being over a year old, the Galaxy S23 Ultra holds up against many of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-phones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Android phones out there, with a large AMOLED display, built-in stylus, and some excellent Snapdragon performance. This refurbished version of the phone comes unlocked and boasts a stellar $320 discount.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Renewed): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-24-Hour-Universal-Unlocked-Carriers%2Fdp%2FB0BQQXBJKQ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $899.99 $349.99 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-7-pro-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 7 Pro formerly ranked as one of the best Android phones on the market, and two years on, it still holds up as a stellar option for most people, with Tensor processing power and some truly next-level camera software. As an Amazon Renewed product, this model has been cleaned, tested, and inspected to meet like-new standards, but there's also a 90-day warranty so you can send it back with zero hassle if any unexpected issues arise.

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Certified Re-Newed): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?modelCode=SM5S908UZKAXAA&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s-series%2Fcertified-re-newed-store%2Fbuy%2F%3FmodelCode%3DSM5S908UZKAXAA&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com""> $1,199.99 $829 at Samsung If you really want quality in a refurbished device, consider buying directly from Samsung. All "Certified Re-Newed" phones undergo a 100-point inspection and are given brand new Samsung parts. You even get a one-year warranty with your purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is probably the best value here, going for just $829 before any trade-in credit is applied.

4. Google Pixel 7a 128GB (Refurbished): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1690538&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backmarket.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fgoogle-google-pixel-7a-128-gb-charcoal-unlocked%2F25b76259-276b-46f9-8bcf-31774526ffa7&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - backmarket.com""> $449 From $239.99 at Backmarket The Pixel 8a is likely to be revealed next month, but in the meantime, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-7a-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - backmarket.com"">Google Pixel 7a is an awesome choice for anyone who values fluid performance, flagship-level camera tech, and regular software updates packed into a sub-$500 smartphone. Head to Backmarket today and you could get the unlocked Pixel 7a for as little as $239.99. All of Backmarket's refurbished devices have undergone a 25-point inspection to ensure that everything is in working order, plus there's a one-year warranty and 30-day return policy in case something goes wrong.

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB (Pre-Owned): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100048248-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra-5g-certified-pre-owned/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">FREE with new line at Verizon The Galaxy S21 Ultra may be a few years old, but it still comes packed with a gorgeous 120Hz QHD+ display, a sufficiently powerful Snapdragon chip, and some camera tech that still holds up against modern flagships. Add any line to your Verizon service and you'll get one of these Certified Pre-Owned phones for 100% free, no trade-in required. According to Verizon, the Certified Pre-Owned devices have been tested and inspected to meet like-new standards, plus you get a 90-day warrantee and the same Verizon Support that comes with new devices.

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB (Geek Squad Refurbished): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-geek-squad-certified-refurbished-galaxy-z-flip5-512gb-unlocked-graphite%2F6569383.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The problem with the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-foldable-phone" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best foldable phones is that they're often quite expensive. Fortunately, buying refurbished can seriously soften the blow. Grab this Geek Squad-refurbished Z Flip 5 and you'll get 512GB of storage, a sophisticated clamshell design with two AMOLED displays, and loads of software support for $320 under the retail price.

7. OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB (Renewed): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Volcanic-Unlocked-NE2215-Renewed%2Fdp%2FB09YTMJQX6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $899 $249.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 10 Pro is an eye-catching flagship with a 120Hz display, great haptics, and a large battery that should last a day or more with ease. Originally retailing for $899 back in 2022, you can grab a refurbished model from the Amazon Renewed Store today and only pay $249.99.

FAQ

Why should I buy a refurbished phone?

There are two big reasons why you should consider buying a refurbished smartphone: sustainability and value.

Regardless of what mainstream smartphone manufacturers claim, the only truly sustainable smartphone is a refurbished (or used) one. Companies may reduce their footprint by incorporating recycled materials into their devices or by offsetting their energy use, but this is merely harm reduction, not true sustainability. Raw materials are still being mined to go into these new phones, and a large number of emissions are still being generated through the manufacturing and distribution process.

Refurbished phones, on the other hand, extend the life of existing devices and, in most cases, provide the user with a nearly indistinguishable experience. And since refurbished smartphones are considerably cheaper than new devices, it's a good chance for the budget-conscious consumer to experience some of the best Android technology without breaking the bank.

For example, the innovative Galaxy S23 Ultra hit store shelves in February 2023 with a steep $1,199.99 price tag. Fast-forward a year later and you can get the still-excellent device refurbished at a $320 discount, no trade-in required. Simply put, instead of ordering a new phone every single year, buying your next device refurbished might be a great way to help your bank account and the planet in one fell swoop.

Is renewed the same as refurbished?

Generally speaking, "renewed" and "refurbished" are marketing terms used by merchants to describe the identical process of inspecting and repairing a used device to meet like-new standards.

No matter which term the retailer uses, it's important to do your research and read reviews to make sure that the company is participating in proper refurbishment protocols. You should also double check that the refurbished phone comes with a warranty before finalizing your purchase.