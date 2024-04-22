The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets its price slashed by nearly $300 when bought 'Re-Newed'

What you need to know

Samsung has announced the flagship Galaxy S23 series under its popular Certified Re-newed program.

They ship with One UI 6.1 out of the box, including the Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy S23 under the CRN program starts at $619, the S23 Plus at $769, and the Ultra at $919, the same as the predecessor models.

Samsung habitually launches refurbished Galaxy phones, especially premium ones, in the U.S. market. After the Galaxy S22 and S21 series received the refurbished treatment, the flagship Galaxy S23 series is now being launched in the country under the company's Certified Re-newed program, just in time for Earth Day.

While the company has seen a successful Galaxy S24 series launch early this year, the company is bringing its predecessors in a new avatar under its CRN program, which involves the trio of devices, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. All phones go through extensive testing, receive genuine parts, and are further assembled by Samsung engineers, the company notes in a shared press release.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Like the current Galaxy S24 series, the new refurbished S23 series will also carry Samsung's one-year warranty alongside the latest announced Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search with Google and Live Translate — thanks to the One UI 6.1 shipping out of the box.

This means you get access to premium, like-new phones and the latest features for much less than you normally would. This should appeal to individuals who may be put off by the idea of spending more than $1000 on a Samsung flagship phone, especially those considering purchasing from a third party.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra CRN version will start at $919 and can be purchased in Phantom Black and Green colorways for a 256GB storage variant. The larger 512GB, however, only comes in the Phantom Black option. for reference, the brand-new version of the Ultra model started at $1,199 when it launched in the U.S.

The Galaxy S23 Plus under the new program starts at $769 and is only available in Phantom Black for 256GB and 512GB storage options. The standard Galaxy S23 is priced at $619 and available in Phantom Black for both storage options.