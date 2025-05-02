What you need to know

Samsung has announced the start of its "Open Enrollment" period for Galaxy devices in the U.S.

Users can enroll their device in the Samsung Care Plus with Theft & Loss protection plan, which offers screen and glass back repairs for $0.

The period is open from May 1 to June 15, but it's only available for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung's reportedly feeling a little generous as reports state the company is giving Galaxy owners a new shot at its device protection plan.

The Korean OEM has started the "Open Enrollment" period for Galaxy owners interested in grabbing Samsung Care Plus, per SamMobile. This enrollment period reportedly only concerns consumers in the U.S., delivering Care Plus with Theft & Loss protection.

Samsung highlights this on its protection plan's website, stating those enrolling will receive "same-day" cracked screen and glass back repairs for $0.

At its core, Samsung Care Plus with Theft & Loss provides users with "unlimited drops, spills, and mechanical breakdown" coverage. If your Galaxy device has received damage, Samsung will carry out these repairs at one of its authorized locations. Breakdowns and repairs also include batteries.

More importantly, Samsung's fine print states this Open Enrollment period isn't available for every Galaxy device. According to the company, consumers with a Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, Tab S10 Plus, or Tab S10 Ultra can participate. You can attempt to enroll your Galaxy device through the website or, on your phone/tablet, head to Settings > About Phone > Samsung Care Plus to check the service's availability.

This enrollment period is open from May 1 to June 15.

Enhanced Galaxy Protection

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung recently upgraded its Care Plus protection experience in January when it introduced "same-day $0 cracked screen and back glass repairs." This particular brand of device safety regarded consumers who purchased its plan's unlimited subscription. Moreover, Samsung warned users that its same-day modifier may only be available for eligible devices in "select" areas.

Likely, this is still the case, no matter Samsung's brief second chance enrollment period.

What happened earlier this year was the second major Samsung Care Plus update, after the company brought unlimited battery repair support in 2024. Eligible consumers were those with Samsung Care Plus with Loss and Theft or the standard Care Plus plan. The specifics state that your battery is eligible for repair/replacement if it can no longer charge above 79%.

However, if your battery's suffered "additional damage," it will void the chance of repair.