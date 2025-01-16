Samsung Care Plus users with Theft & Loss pick up unlimited, free screen repairs

What you need to know

Samsung has now rolled out support for unlimited, free cracked screen and glass back repairs through its Care Plus Theft & Loss package.

Consumers with an eligible devices can walk-in or mail-in their device and receive a free display repair.

Samsung states its Galaxy S25 series is included with this, which is good news as it prepares to arrive on January 22.

The company rolled out unlimited battery repairs for its Care Plus subscribers in May 2024.

Samsung is expanding its Care Plus subscription for your Galaxy devices with another type of unlimited repair.

As highlighted by 9to5Google, the Samsung Care Plus with Theft & Loss package has now rolled out support for "unlimited screen repairs." Per the company's website, the "unlimited protection" plan now includes "same-day $0 cracked screen and back glass repairs." Samsung adds that users will have access to these repairs at over 700 of its authorized locations. Consumers have the option of mailing-in their devices, as well, per the publication.

Things aren't as cut and dry as Samsung states the same-day portion of this plan "may be available for eligible devices in select areas." While this plan supports its Galaxy devices like your Galaxy S24 series, it reportedly does not service the brand's foldable phones.

The folks at 9to5 were also given a quick note about this Theft & Loss addition, which states Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 is eligible for its unlimited screen repairs.

Samsung's debut of cracked screen repairs applies to Care Plus subscribers without Theft & Loss attached, too. For this, the company states users will have to chuck up a $29 fee at any of its locations for device service. Those with Samsung Care Plus Essentials are left out of this screen repair service.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Expanding the reach of coverage occurred early last year as Samsung announced its unlimited battery support for Care Plus subscribers. There was a catch to this as the company stated users will receive repairs so long as there is no "additional damage" and your device is still covered. The battery repair service only applies to users with devices that have a total battery charge capacity under 79%.

Following the announcement last March, Samsung brought it to its Care Plus subscribers that May. However, it came with an extra $2 charge on their typical monthly bill, per an email.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The addition lets users walk into several of Samsung's stores for battery repairs. The addition seemed to make sense, especially after the company partnered with Batteries Plus. In 2023, Samsung and Batteries Plus got together to convert 35 stores across the U.S. into Samsung Authorization Service Centers. The work done there enables consumers to get a device fixed in two hours or less.

In other news, it's nice to see Samsung granting its Galaxy S25 series some support — even though it's not here until January 22. Regardless, to hold you over, users can look over our ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series.