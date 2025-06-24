How to get $1,150 OFF the Galaxy Z Fold 7 before the phone even (officially) exists

Who says you need to wait for the preorder period to score a great deal on an upcoming Android phone? Ahead of Unpacked on July 9th, Samsung has opened up its reservation program once again, offering shoppers up to $1,150 off the next Galaxy devices when you fill out the form with your name and email address.

Although nothing is official just yet, the latest leaks and rumors suggest that the announcement event will most likely give us a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. By signing up to the Galaxy Reserve program, you'll be guaranteed to receive a $50 credit when preorders go live, plus a mysterious "up to $1,150 of additional savings", which probably means some enhanced trade-in credit.

Only your name and email address are required, and there's no obligation to buy if you change your mind later. Free money doesn't exist in this business, but with Samsung deals like this, you're coming pretty darn close.

I take advantage of the Galaxy Reserve program pretty much every time it goes live. It takes just a few seconds to sign up, and Samsung doesn't inundate you with a ton of unsolicited emails like some companies might. Simply add your name and email address and you'll get a single confirmation notice followed by a link to watch the event when things kick off on July 9th. It's as simple as that.

As usual, Samsung is being pretty hush-hush about the devices it plans to announce, but it's pretty clear that the event will most likely be all about the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. There's also a good chance that will get a first look at the Galaxy Watch 8 and One UI 8, and some rumors have even suggested that Samsung's XR headset will finally be unveiled.

No matter what gets announced, it's going to be an eventful day for Samsung fans, and the Galaxy Reserve program is a great way to be fully prepared with some credit on hand when those curtains finally lift on July 9th.