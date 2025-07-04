What you need to know

Pre-orders for new Galaxy foldables and smartwatches are rumored to begin on the day of launch — July 9.

The devices are further expected to be available for general purchase by July 25.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a thinner design and new silver camera rings, while a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is anticipated.

As we near the launch of the Galaxy Unpacked event, more interesting details about the upcoming products are surfacing across the web. The recent one includes the possible pre-order and availability details of the next foldables and smartwatches from Samsung.

The prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks on X, has shared the availability details of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 7E foldable phones. These three phones are said to be available for pre-orders starting July 9, which coincides with the launch date through the event happening in New York.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

And those who have pre-ordered their foldable phones are likely to get their hands on them by July 25, which seemingly means that the devices will be available for the masses from the same day. According to the tipster, these dates apply to the alleged Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the Watch 8 Ultra as well.

If you are a consumer who often buys or pre-orders a Galaxy phone right at its launch, the projected approach of the availability should appear familiar.

More Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak and hands-on

As mentioned, with the launch less than a week away, the information surfacing about the foldables is making more sense and is increasing anticipation. More recently, someone even had their hands on the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 in its product packaging.

While the alleged Z Fold 7 looked familiar, a major change appeared in the colorway and a new approach to the three camera lenses at the back. The shiny blue looks interesting, and the camera lenses, according to the leaked images, are dropping the good-old black rings in favor of shiny silver rings. Overall, the alleged Z Fold 7, as rumored, appeared thinner than the previous iteration.

All in all, we can’t wait to see how the upcoming foldable phones are going to officially look, and Samsung might be aiming for the masses with the launch of an even more affordable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.