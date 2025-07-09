Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals — how to buy the premium foldable

Samsung's newest lineup of foldable phones is here, and Android fans all over the web are scrambling to find the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals before the phone is officially released on July 25th.

From trade-in opportunities to exclusive color variants and more, the preorder deals have been steadily trickling in all morning. We're sure to see more offers go live in the next few hours, so feel free to check back later if your preferred retailer isn't listed below. Considering that the phone starts at a steep $1,999.99 (yes, really), I'll take just about any deal I can get.

After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was finally unveiled this morning with an ultra-thin build, two stunning AMOLED displays, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. The innovative foldable phone is also powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that drives the Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you get seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. So yes, it's pretty impressive, but do the specs justify a $2,000 price tag? It's tough to say, but I certainly wouldn't buy the phone without taking advantage of one of the following preorder deals first.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals

Samsung: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 7 directly from the source and you'll receive up to $1,000 of instant trade-in credit when you send Samsung an old or broken device. Alternatively, you could skip the trade-in and get $300 of credit. You'll also get twice the storage at no additional cost, plus some additional discounts if you bundle the phone with select accessories.

T-Mobile: Get up to $1,100 off the Z Fold 7 with eligible trade-in and new line Process a trade-in and add a line with the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan and T-Mobile will give you up to $1,100 off the Z Fold 7. You'll also get a free storage upgrade, and the carrier is even waiving the activation fees for a limited time.

AT&T: Up to $1,100 off with any trade-in and new line Add a qualified line and trade in an old or broken device, regardless of age or condition, and AT&T will slash $1,100 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You'll also be eligible to bundle your new phone with the Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and only pay $0.99 per month, each.

Best Buy: up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, free storage upgrade If you prefer the flexibility of unlocked phones, simply purchase the Z Fold 7 and trade-in an old or broken device at Best Buy and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 off. The retailer will also throw in a free storage upgrade (a $120 value).

Amazon: TBD, possibly free gift cards, storage upgrade? Amazon hasn't released its Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deal just yet, but considering that Prime Day 2025 is going on, I'd imagine that the retailer will be joining the party shortly. Needless to say, I expect Amazon to offer a free storage upgrade at the very least, with the potential for a free gift card.

More preorder deals will be announced soon. Didn't find the offer you were looking for? Check back in a few hours to see what's new: I'll be adding new preorder opportunities as they're announced throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 FAQ

When does the Galaxy Z Fold 7 come out?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are both scheduled to hit store shelves on July 25th. All of the preorder deals above are likely to disappear around the same time, so don't wait too long if something catches your eye.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth it?

It depends on your budget and whether or not you care about using the latest and greatest foldable phones from Samsung. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a powerful, lightweight, and innovative device, but does that justify a $2,000 price tag?

If you can afford it, or you're able to score some savings from the preorder deals above, then by all means buy the Z Fold 7 and enjoy one of the most sophisticated Android phones ever built. If you're shopping on a budget, however, you may want to look at a cheaper foldable alternative, such as the Motorola Razr (2025).

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

What are the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

It seems like 2025 is going to be the year of the thin Samsung phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the lightest and thinnest Z Fold yet, clocking in at just 8.9mm tall while folded. The phone also boasts two gorgeous AMOLED displays with an upgraded "water droplet" hinge, while under the hood you get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also features a new and improved camera system with all of the latest Galaxy AI software features, plus you get seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades.