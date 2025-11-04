What you need to know

Samsung announced that Galaxy AI now supports 22 languages, as it brings support to people who speak Gujarati and Filipino.

Features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and Note Assist become more useful for users in those respective regions.

Samsung reportedly confirmed over the summer that it will not seek to start charging for its "core" Galaxy AI features.

Galaxy AI is continuing to branch out to better serve Galaxy phone users in more places around the world.

In a press release to Android Central today (Nov 3), Samsung announced that it's preparing to expand its language support to include more of the world. Galaxy AI has now risen to 22 support languages, as Samsung incorporates Gujarati, from the Indian state of Gujarat, and Filipino (Philippines). Samsung highlights that users in these regions can now lean on Galaxy AI for assistance "no matter where they are."

The post highlights features such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and Note Assist, as tools for users who speak Gujarati and Filipino can take advantage of. It's also likely that this language expansion opened up to Call Assist, too.

With that, users can screen calls and see a transcription of what the person (or bot) on the other side is saying. Live Translate comes into play, translating the text to your preferred language. Galaxy AI's language expansion is making its rounds globally to users looking for it. Samsung says Gujarati and Filipino will appear as a language pack for Galaxy AI in your Settings app.

Galaxy AI for all

Outside of Galaxy AI, an update earlier this year brought Gemini Live to the Galaxy S25 series. That update made it possible for the latest flagship phone owners to lean on Google's AI for visual assistance. In real-time, users can converse with Gemini and see their questions answered on the fly, as they move from subject to subject. Moreover, users can now trigger the AI's Live mode by pressing and holding their side button.

Also, as a bit of good news for Galaxy phone owners, Samsung confirmed this summer that its default features will remain free. This promise lumps in Live Translate, Note Assist, and several more. You might remember that there were rumors that Samsung was looking to charge for its Galaxy AI features in two years (the original report was from 2024). Now, the company's walked back on that, doing something that Google has opted not to do, as it's deployed a few AI subscriptions already.