What you need to know

Samsung announced that starting April 7, all Galaxy S25 users will have the ability to have a visual conversation with Google Gemini.

This new update allows users to chat with the AI in real time, allowing users to engage in natural interactions.

This update allows users to trigger the AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button, which allows Gemini to see what the user is seeing.

This update is available to all Galaxy S25 users free of charge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 users are in for a unique set of AI capabilities. The company announced in a press release that starting today (April 7) that through a new software update, the Galaxy S25 series will be able to have real-time visual conversations on their phones with Gemini Live.

Users will now be able to trigger Gemini Live with just a click of a button and have a full blown interactive video conversation with it. To summon the AI assistant, "Just press and hold the side button to show Gemini Live what you see while simultaneously interacting with it in a live conversation."

(Image credit: Samsung)

This is specifically useful for when you need help picking out an outfit for a date night or reorganizing a closet based on Mary Kondo's method. Gemini Live could be your stylist without you needing to spend the money on hiring one. And here's how its done, "simply point the camera to the object and users can get suggestions on how to categorize items and optimize space, or share their screen while browsing online retailers to receive personalized style advice."

With this ability, your phone becomes more of your sidekick when your bestie isn't answering the call. This will create a whole new outlook for how we use AI in this day and age."With this new visual capability, the Galaxy S25 series brings next-generation AI experiences to life, setting new standards for how users engage with the world through their devices,” said Jay Kim, executive vice president in the presser.

(Image credit: Brady Synder/ Android Central)

This ability will start rolling out to Galaxy S25 series users at no additional cost through a software update. However, Android Central folks who own one of these devices are yet to see an update on their end, hinting that this could be rolling out in phases.

Google has also rolled out this feature to the Pixel series 9. Gemini Live's new video streaming and screen-sharing features are now reaching all users with the latest flagship phones.

In other news, Samsung has finally started rolling out its most awaited software update, the One UI 7 to some users in Korea. The first ones to get this update patch are Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users who were using beta and non-beta versions of the Android 15 operating system. This 5.2GB update comes with new features, improvements, and Galaxy AI tricks that everyone has been waiting for. As for the people in the U.S., they will start seeing an update rollout on April 10, according to the company's announcement.