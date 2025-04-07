Gemini Live's video streaming, screen sharing support comes to Pixel 9 series

What you need to know

Gemini Live's new features are arriving on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series starting today.

The live video streaming and screen sharing features can be unlocked with a Gemini Advanced subscription.

These features will expand to all Gemini Advanced users on more Android devices in the future.

Google's slow rollout of Gemini Live's new video streaming and screen sharing features is now reaching all users of the newest Google and Samsung smartphones. Starting today, April 7, owners of the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series can use the latest Gemini Live features with a Gemini Advanced subscription. The company announced the expanded availability in a blog post.

Although the tools are starting on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 lineups, they'll later be available on any Android device that can run the Gemini app. In theory, that means Gemini Live with video streaming and screen sharing should work on Android phone, tablet, or foldable running Android 10.0 or higher.

The big requirement is the Gemini Advanced subscription, which is available through the Google One AI Premium plan for $20 per month.

With the new features, users will see two buttons added to the Gemini Live user-interface following the update. There's a camera icon on the left that starts a live video stream, and the stream supports both the front and rear cameras. The button to the right of it is for screen sharing, which only supports sharing the entire screen.

Share your camera with Gemini Live | Chair - YouTube Watch On

Google provides a few examples of how Gemini Live's live video capabilities can be used, such as for help organizing a drawer or fixing a record player.

Share your screen with Gemini Live | Shopping - YouTube Watch On

For the screen sharing function, Google suggests using Gemini Live to help shop for a particular outfit online. Or, you could use Gemini Live as an extra set of eyes proofreading your work.

These features are available now for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 hardware, and will roll out to more Android devices in the future.