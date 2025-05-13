What you need to know

Samsung announced that it will soon bring full Gemini integration to its Galaxy Watches and Buds.

Users with a Galaxy Watch can ask Gemini for to remember things or to summarize emails while Galaxy Buds users can use a few hands-free options.

Samsung says these updates will rollout "in the coming months."

This announcement follows Google's Android Show flurry of updates, which highlighted Android's new Material 3 Expressive design and security updates.

Amid the flurry of Google's Android updates today (May 13), Samsung enters the fray with a major announcement for its watches and buds.

In a Newsroom post, Samsung announced that its Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds will soon benefit from complete Google Gemini integration. Not only will Gemini further "extend AI functionalities" across its accessories, but each device will pick up a little uniqueness. Samsung states its Galaxy Watch integration gains "hands-free assistance using natural voice commands."

Galaxy Watch owners will be able to utilize Gemini for reminders, summaries, and notification reading. For reminders, users can tell Gemini to "remember" what locker they're using or an important task they need to complete. Additionally, you can even tell Gemini to "summarize my last email," which will prompt the AI to give you an "overview" of its contents.

Samsung states Gemini's intelligence will work across your apps to avoid hiccups and streamline the process.

When it comes to the company's Galaxy Buds, the post highlights the Galaxy Buds 3 series, as Samsung says Gemini works well with their voice and pinch controls.

Samsung and Google partnership continues

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds 3 series features a radical new design with a long stem that features its own touch controls. Samsung says users will soon be able to activate Gemini via their buds and "smoothly interact with your smartphone." Users can quickly leverage Gemini's help for weather forecasts without needing to reach for their phones.

These updates are set to hit Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds "in the coming months." More information about it is likely to surface closer to Samsung's planned release date.

Samsung's partnership with Google and its AI Gemini continues, especially following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. A more recent update hit S25 users, which brought Gemini Live capabilities to the trio. The update debuted Gemini Live's visual conversational abilities to S25 users for real-time help over an abundance of topics. Gemini Live can be activated by pressing and holding the S25's side button, enabling it to see what you see for assistance.

Outside of that, Samsung's announcement is well-timed as Google is busy with its Android Show flurry of updates. In line with its 2025 I/O season, Google highlighted the many things it has planned for the Android OS, like Material 3 Expressive and major security updates.