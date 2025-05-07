What you need to know

A tipster claims to have discovered an early build for Samsung's Wear OS update, One UI 8 Watch, which reportedly holds clues about Gemini.

Gemini is expected in Wear OS in the future and this leak shines a light on its "actions" and the ability to manage scheduled events and more.

A previous report saw some users notice Gemini's logo appear on Wear OS in the Assistant app, but nothing further was discovered.

Additional information about Google's AI model coming to Wear OS surface, but this time, it's Samsung's One UI in the spotlight.

The folks at Android Authority highlight a discovery made on X by tipster IposDev that reportedly furthers our expectations about Gemini in Wear OS. According to the tipster, they've uncovered an early One UI 8 Watch build, which the publication states contains better insight into how Google's Gemini will function on wearables.

In its teardown, many strings in the APK point toward Gemini's varied uses for users in their daily lives. A more interesting string directly states "Add a Gemini action." Its code states this could appear as a chip in Samsung's Wear OS skin.

Elsewhere, the points toward a few of Gemini's uses, like the ability for users to command it to "move my next meeting 30mins later." Other strings highlight things we're familiar with: email summarization and weather reports. However, this code prominently features the word "suggestion," as if the AI will offer its own take on what users should do next with the information it provides. It's probably safe to say these suggestions will appear as small cards to tap, but that remains to be seen.

Moreover, these functions are suspected to be available to users and their vocal commands.

Use the Assistant? Wear OS has other plans

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

At the start of May, a report regarding a tipster's social media post detailed the sudden (small) Gemini cameo on a Galaxy Watch 4. The tipster stated Gemini's diamond/starry logo appeared when launching the Assistant; however, the latter still held control over its core functionality. There was another instance where Gemini's logo appeared in Wear OS' app list instead of the Assistant's.

We've known since the beginning of 2025, following a teardown, that Google was seemingly inching toward fully replacing the Assistant in Wear OS with Gemini. Soon after, in March, Google confirmed everyone's suspicions. During that time, an APK dive unearthed various pieces of text, like "Gemini is now on your watch" and "Get started with Gemini." For a wristbound helper, Gemini's support for voice prompts/queries will likely feel like the Assistant, but with better smarts and understanding for complex commands.

Early findings suggest users will be able to surface Gemini by saying "Hey Google" aloud.

The "good" thing here is that Google's I/O 2025 event is right around the corner on May 20 at 10 am PT. The company recently teased "new possibilities" en route to the event, which concern a few Gemini updates. With so much regarding Gemini in Wear OS coming to light, perhaps we'll have more to dig into later this month.