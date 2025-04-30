What you need to know

Google's recent newsletter teases more in store for Gemini coming up during its I/O 2025 event.

The company stated users can look out for Gemini updates that make it a "more personalized" assistant alongside "productivity" and "interaction" enhancements.

The main keynote will take place on May 20 at I/O 2025 at 10 am PT, where Google is expected to discuss Android 16, Android XR, Material 3 "Expressive," and more.

Google continues to build interest around its upcoming I/O event in May, and its latest attempts are all about Gemini.

In a recent newsletter from the company highlighted by 9to5Google, many of its Gemini AI model updates were reiterated for user awareness. However, the most important information came at the end when Google teased more of its AI during I/O 2025.

The newsletter states the event will showcase updates for a "more personalized assistant" in Gemini alongside "enhanced productivity" and new ways to "interact and leverage" it.

Seeing as this is just a teaser, Google never goes into specific details about what these updates could look like/bring. The publication speculates a few of these updates could involve the company's Project Astra or even its 2.5 Flash/Pro models. What users can take away from this is Google once again highlighted its May 20-21 date for I/O 2025. The main keynote will take place on May 20 at 10 am PT.

Looking to Advance

(Image credit: Google)

If we're chasing the 2.5 Flash theory, the company released the model in mid-April, boasting hybrid reasoning and quicker speeds. Its arrival is limited, as Google stated developers could get their hands on it to begin building with 2.5 Flash. Developers can also enable or disable the model's "thinking," which will let 2.5 Flash retain its speed while improving its accuracy.

With "thinking" on, 2.5 Flash will take a moment to respond as it's "capable of reasoning." Google explains its model will use that brief moment to "better understand the prompt, break down complex tasks, and plan a response.” These complex tasks can include math equations or the analysis of research questions.

If Google is indeed looking to "enhance" user productivity through 2.5 Flash, perhaps they'll be more in store later next month.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I/O 2025 is shaping up to have a lot in store during its initial keynote. Aside from a haul of AI announcements, the company recently revealed its sessions list, and Material 3 "Expressive" is a key aspect. Google teased that this new UX design will be "emotional" and "next-level" for users. Additionally, the company confirmed it will go into detail about its Android XR space. We've already seen a bit of this — known as "memory" — during its TED 2025 tech demo.