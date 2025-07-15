What size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic should you buy?
There are multiple size offerings up for grabs.
Was the Galaxy Watch 8 series what you were expecting? Samsung ditched the circular dial in favor of more squared-out ovals. Whether the Galaxy Watch 8 is worth the upgrade or not is up for discussion. If you believe it is, you'll want to do your research on what size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic you should buy. There are significant design differences between the regular Watch 8 and the Classic model. Here's what all three sizes of both smartwatches look like.
Try these Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic options for size
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Smol bebe
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in 40mm is the smalled size offering with this year's wearable lineup from Samsung. It's ideal for tinier wrists since larger watches tend to look comically big or gaudy on small hands. Choose from Graphite or Silver colors.
Large and in charge
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 also comes in a medium-to-large 44mm case option as well. As with the smaller 40mm variant, you can also get this version in either Silver or Graphite colorways.
Mega-sized wearable
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a 46mm monstrosity sure to make any petite-handed adult look like a child. This is the only Watch 8 version that comes with a rotating bezel. You can only get the Watch 8 Classic in 46mm. It comes in two shades: Black and White.
The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes while the Classic only gives you one size option
Wondering what size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic you should buy? There are three case sizes in total: 40mm, 44mm, and 46mm. You can get the Galaxy Watch 8 in 40mm or 44mm sizes, with both options available in Graphite and Silver colorways each. Meanwhile, the upsized Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with the popular rotating bezel is only available in one 46mm case size. Customers can choose from Black and White color options when shopping for the Watch 8 Classic.
Choosing the right case size when buying a wearable depends on the size of your wrists. If you've got big hands, a larger case size like 44mm or 46mm, is best suited. Something as small as 40mm may not be proportional and might end up looking strange or funny. You don't want to seem like you accidentally wore a kids' smartwatch.
Naturally, the petite 40mm case size looks the most aesthetically pleasing on tinier wrists. It's also more functional. You don't want an oversized, chunky wearable that covers the entirety of your wrist, feels heavy, and ends up knocking around every single thing in close proximity to your hands.
Small wrists have a disadvantage when looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, because it only comes in a gigantic 46mm case size. So you'll be stuck between the Watch 8's 40mm or 44mm variants if you have smaller hands.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.