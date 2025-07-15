What size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic should you buy?

Was the Galaxy Watch 8 series what you were expecting? Samsung ditched the circular dial in favor of more squared-out ovals. Whether the Galaxy Watch 8 is worth the upgrade or not is up for discussion. If you believe it is, you'll want to do your research on what size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic you should buy. There are significant design differences between the regular Watch 8 and the Classic model. Here's what all three sizes of both smartwatches look like.

Try these Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic options for size

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes while the Classic only gives you one size option

Wondering what size Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or 8 Classic you should buy? There are three case sizes in total: 40mm, 44mm, and 46mm. You can get the Galaxy Watch 8 in 40mm or 44mm sizes, with both options available in Graphite and Silver colorways each. Meanwhile, the upsized Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with the popular rotating bezel is only available in one 46mm case size. Customers can choose from Black and White color options when shopping for the Watch 8 Classic.

Choosing the right case size when buying a wearable depends on the size of your wrists. If you've got big hands, a larger case size like 44mm or 46mm, is best suited. Something as small as 40mm may not be proportional and might end up looking strange or funny. You don't want to seem like you accidentally wore a kids' smartwatch.

Naturally, the petite 40mm case size looks the most aesthetically pleasing on tinier wrists. It's also more functional. You don't want an oversized, chunky wearable that covers the entirety of your wrist, feels heavy, and ends up knocking around every single thing in close proximity to your hands.

Small wrists have a disadvantage when looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, because it only comes in a gigantic 46mm case size. So you'll be stuck between the Watch 8's 40mm or 44mm variants if you have smaller hands.