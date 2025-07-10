Which Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 color should you buy?

Eyeing the latest wearable from Samsung? Then you're probably wondering which Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 color you should buy. There's not much to decide here as Samsung only launched two colors this time, and both come in two size options each. Lets take a good look at both shades of the Galaxy Watch 8.

Walk into the light or venture into the dark side of the moon

Here's how you should choose the right Galaxy Watch 8 color for yourself

Settling on one of the two Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 color variants isn't a tough call to make. You either go for Silver or Graphite, and the watch bands are secondary. Since the bands can always be swapped out to suit the outfit or occasion anyway, don't focus on them when making your choice.

I highly recommend opting for the colorway that matches the majority of your clothes and accessories. For example, I prefer to wear gold or rose gold accessories, so a Silver Galaxy Watch 8 would clash awfully with most of my jewelry. That's why I'd personally buy the Graphite variant of the Watch 8. I can always swap the straps to a golden metal link one to glam it up or make it look more elegant. Golden doesn't look that bad with black. I'm sure you get the gist.

So, if your bracelets and clothes lean more towards a silvery aesthetic, you should get the Silver option instead. It's going to be a thousand times easier to style.