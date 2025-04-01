Gemini Live's new video streaming and screen sharing to work on any Android device

What you need to know

Google confirmed Gemini Live's new video features won't be exclusive to the latest Android smartphones.

Project Astra capabilities merely require a device running Android 10 or higher.

Users will also need Gemini Advanced access, available for $20 per month.

Google and Samsung marketed Gemini Live's new Project Astra features as coming to the latest Pixel and Galaxy phones first, but actual compatibility will work with a much wider set of Android devices. An updated support document from Google confirms that Gemini Live's video streaming and screen sharing features will work on any Android device running Android 10.0 or newer (via 9to5Google).

The features still require Gemini Advanced, which costs $20 per month as part of the Google One AI Premium subscription. Aside from that requirement, there are no other limitations for the new Gemini Live features, which are rolling out to devices now.

"For now, the features below are available on any Android device with Gemini Advanced," the support document reads. "These features are being released gradually, so they might not be available to you just yet."

Reading between the lines, we can decipher that Gemini Live's video capabilities will work on Android phone, tablet, or foldable running Android 10.0 or higher. The Gemini Advanced requirement means that Android devices must support the Gemini app, which is limited to devices running Android 10 and up.

Gemini Live with Video - YouTube Watch On

This includes a wide range of devices, meaning that Gemini's new Project Astra features aren't limited to the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 series. With that being said, Google's "for now" qualifier in the support document suggests this could change in the future.

(Image credit: Google)

The upcoming Gemini Live features have already hit some Gemini Advanced users, but the rollout is slow thus far. Live video streaming and screen sharing support was first previewed as Project Astra, a research project demoed at Google I/O 2024. Then, it underwent public beta testing at the end of last year, and a final version was shown off at MWC Barcelona 2025.

Soon, all Gemini Advanced users will be able to go live with Gemini, sharing their surroundings or device screen for additional context.