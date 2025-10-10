Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A recent rumor claims that Samsung is now considering a next-gen 2nm process "For Galaxy" Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Supposedly, Samsung has already given Qualcomm "samples" of this chip ahead of what's likely a long development process.

The rumors take us in a different direction, as previous reports said Samsung was considering this for its Galaxy S26 series.

There's a report from overseas that chimed in about Samsung's alleged chip situation for 2026, and it seems the company is mulling over an upgrade from its own lab.

The report in question was posted by the South Korean publication NewDaily, which claims that Samsung is allegedly looking to work together with Qualcomm for a newly refined "For Galaxy" chip (via SamMobile). The post suggests that Samsung has been pushing ahead with its SF2 process, otherwise known as the 2nm process for an SoC.

According to its source, Samsung has given Qualcomm "samples" of its 2nm technology for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

This would, essentially, become a "For Galaxy" chip that's using Samsung's technology, instead of purely Qualcomm's 3nm. However, there's a rumor that the overclocked chip could find a home in the Galaxy Z Flip 8 next year. This reportedly comes from a rumor that Samsung is "internally considering" producing the boosted Snapdragon chip within its Foundry for its foldable.

The publication speculates that this could be due to a potential partnership between TSMC and the Samsung Foundry to get this completed. We're in a bit of a no man's land with these rumors, as a previous report tells a different story.

The Flip 8... and the Galaxy S26?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There were rumors about a new "For Galaxy" chip in the air; however, that was during the summer and only mentioned the Galaxy S26 series. Those rumors said that Qualcomm was looking to get Samsung to create a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 alternative using its 2nm process. Qualcomm would continue to provide the chip using the 3nm process to all other OEMs.

This chip, which would be "For Galaxy," an overclocked version, would only concern the Galaxy S26 series next year. There was some hope around this rumor, as Samsung reportedly achieved ~30% production yield early on. This has been echoed recently with today's South Korean report.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear just where we're going following the latest rumor. Whether Samsung brings its 2nm Snapdragon variant to both series remains the sole question. It would be nice if the Flip 8 would see it, considering the Flip 7 had to settle for the Exynos 2500.

The idea of Samsung working with Qualcomm to create 2nm chips takes us back again to a 2024 rumor that such a reality could unfold. Qualcomm was also reportedly interested in tapping TSMC to do the same.