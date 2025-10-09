Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Pixel phones have earned DoDIN APL certification, making them officially approved for U.S. Department of Defense use.

The certification confirms Pixel devices meet top security and compliance standards for government systems.

Google says a military energy agency will use Pixels to digitize fuel inspections across 500 global sites.

Only Samsung and Apple held this status before, marking a major step for Google's credibility in device security.

In a major win for Google, Pixel phones have earned DoDIN APL Certification, meaning they have been officially approved for use by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on its sensitive and secure networks.

Pixel smartphones have long been regarded as some of the most secure Android devices, thanks to features like on-device spam detection, anti-theft tools, and continuous security updates. However, being cleared for government and defense use is an entirely different level of trust.

The DoDIN APL (Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List) includes devices that meet the highest standards of security, reliability, and compliance required for use within government and military systems. Not many devices make the list, which makes this certification a major milestone for Google.

Pixel joins Samsung and Apple in elite DoD list

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 series, in particular, has been rated among the highest. With this certification, Pixel phones can now be used officially for mission-critical operations across the defense and federal sectors.

In its announcement, Google mentioned that a federal agency responsible for procuring energy resources for the military will use Pixel phones to improve fuel inspection processes across 500+ global sites. The devices will help capture on-site data securely and digitize what has traditionally been a manual process.

This is a big step for Google. Until now, only Samsung and Apple flagships were part of this elite list. Pixel's inclusion will not only validate Google's continuous security measures but also boost consumer confidence in the brand's privacy-first approach.

Interestingly, the latest Pixel 10 series devices are not part of the list yet. But it is likely because Google applied for certification before the Pixel 10 series launch in August 2025. It should only be a matter of time before they are added as well.