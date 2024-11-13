Pixel phones now use AI to detect scam calls in real-time

What you need to know

Google’s new Gemini AI-powered Scam Detection spots and flags scam calls in real-time, and is now available for Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 models.

The AI works in the background, watching for signs of scams, and alerts you instantly with sound and vibration.

Google’s also beefing up security with real-time protection in Google Play Protect, catching shady apps that slip through the initial review.

The feature monitors how apps use sensitive data and interact with other services, alerting you to any suspicious activity.

Google is rolling out a new feature powered by Gemini AI that spots and flags possible scam calls as they happen.

The "Scam Detection" feature for the Phone by Google app was first unveiled at Google I/O in May, and it is now live for Pixel users from the Pixel 6 to the newest Pixel 9 models, as per Google's blog post.

Running quietly in the background, the AI keeps an eye on calls from suspected spam numbers. If it picks up signs of a possible scam during the conversation, it instantly warns the user.

In May, Google showed off the feature with a staged call from a fake bank representative. When the scammer tried to get the presenter to move money around, the AI immediately flagged it as a potential scam. You’ll get a sound and vibration alert, along with a “Likely scam” warning on your screen. From there, you can end the call or mark it as “Not a scam” if it turns out to be legit.

Google reassures users that audio and transcriptions of calls aren’t saved, sent to its servers, or stored anywhere after the call ends. Everything happens directly on the device. The feature is off by default, but you can turn it on either in the Phone app settings or individually for each call.

Initially, Scam Detection will be available to Phone by Google public beta users in the U.S. For now, it only supports English. Google’s also encouraging beta users to share their feedback to help improve the feature.

Google is also stepping up security with "Live threat detection" in Google Play Protect. Now, it can spot shady apps that managed to slip through the initial check on Google Play.

The new feature keeps an eye on how apps use sensitive permissions and connect with other apps and services. If anything shady pops up, you’ll get an instant alert warning you about the threat. The notification includes a link to Play Protect, making it easy to remove any harmful apps right away.

Live threat detection will focus first on spotting apps that grab personal data without your permission. But Google plans to widen its reach over time to catch a bigger variety of potentially harmful apps.

Similar to Scam Detection, the AI security features guarding against shady apps don’t gather or store any user data.

The Scam Detection and Live threat detection features are live for Pixel 6 and newer models. Google vows to bring these security tools to more Android phones in the months ahead.