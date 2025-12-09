What you need to know

Google confirms some Pixel 9 Pro units have display faults and starts a free extended repair program.

Eligible Pixel 9 Pro devices show vertical lines or flickering issues that qualify for free repairs.

Google has also launched a similar extended repair program for Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to reported issues.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

It's been more than a year since the Pixel 9 series was introduced, and many users have been reporting display issues with their devices. Google has now officially acknowledged that some Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units are faulty, and the company will offer an extended free repair program for them.

On a support page, Google notes that a limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units may "experience issues that affect functionality of the device."

For affected units, the company is launching an extended repair program that covers these devices for three years after the original retail purchase date. If eligible, Google will repair your phone for free.