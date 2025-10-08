Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google’s Try-On feature is now live in Canada, giving shoppers a virtual fitting room powered by AI.

The tool uses a custom image generation model that realistically shows how clothes fit different body types.

Shoppers can upload a full-body photo and instantly see how an outfit looks on them across Google Search, Shopping, and Images.

Online shopping just got a lot less of a guessing game for Canadians. Google has officially launched its AI-powered Try On feature in Canada, giving shoppers a virtual fitting room right on their screens.

The tool, first introduced in the U.S., uses Google’s custom image generation model designed specifically for fashion. It’s smart enough to understand how clothing behaves in the real world, like how fabric folds, stretches, or drapes on different body types.

Instead of just looking at a shirt or dress on a model who looks nothing like you, you can now upload your own full-body photo and see how it would actually look on you.

Try it on from anywhere

(Image credit: Google)

To try it, you just need to tap the “Try it on” icon when browsing apparel items across Google Search, Google Shopping, or Google Images. Upload your photo, and within seconds, Google shows you a realistic preview of how that exact outfit fits your body. You can switch up colors, experiment with styles, or go on a full-blown fashion trial spree without leaving your couch.

If you’re happy with a look, you can save it, share it with friends for a second opinion, or go straight to checkout through the merchant’s site. The idea is to make the digital shopping experience feel a lot more like being in a store, but with the convenience of doing it from home.

According to Google, the feature is powered by its Shopping Graph, which indexes billions of apparel items online. That means the Try On experience works seamlessly across countless brands and retailers, not just a curated few.

This launch is part of Google’s bigger push to make shopping more personal and interactive through AI. It joins other recent updates like price alerts, all aimed at helping users feel more confident when shopping online.