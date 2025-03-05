Google improves Shopping with upgraded AI and AR tech for clothes and makeup

What you need to know

Google highlights the rollout of a Labs experiment for the Shopping tab on mobile, which lets users "create" a piece of fashion and match it to real products.

The virtual try-on feature for clothes expands its coverage to include skirts and pants, as well as an update to its AR beauty makeup tool.

Last March, Google rolled out style recommendations for users, including accessories and other additions for the best fit.

Google's AI continues to spread its influence across its ecosystem, and a new update brings more to online shoppers.

In a blog post, the company highlighted three updates to the ways AI will impact the Google Shopping experience. The first update involves a Labs experiment gone live called "Vision Match," which lets users leverage Google's AI image generation for clothing discoveries. According to the post, users on the Shopping tab (in Search) on mobile will soon find a "Can't find it? Create it" button.

This will ask users for a prompt. Google's given example reads "colorful midi dress with big daisies." The AI will generate a series of dresses that match your description; however, it will also surface a "similar-looking products" section. Google says this feature was created because shopper feedback showed most users "struggled" to find what they envisioned.

This is rolling out today (Mar. 5) to mobile devices in the U.S. Google recommends users begin their shopping search as normal, with as many details as possible. After, if you're unable to find what you're looking for, scroll down and look for the AI prompt.

Additionally, Google says it's expanding its virtual try-on reach to include pants and skirts. This update is rolling out today for mobile and desktop users. From the Shopping tab, users can tap on a "try on" button if it's a brand the company supports. Joining this update is a full body view as Google says it's "upgraded" its machine learning to show the virtual model's entire figure instead of just their top half.

Users can see how a skirt or pair of pants fit on people ranging from size XXS to XXL.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google's final rollout involves the ability for users to virtually try on beauty products using its AR software. While this initially rolled out three years ago, the latest update today brings beauty looks with "multiple products" inspired by celebrities, influencers, and trends. The post says you can surface a "See this look on you" button by searching for celebrity makeup looks or themed looks like "spring makeup."

The button will take users to a dedicated page with their camera active in the center on mobile. Tapping "try it on" will virtually plant the makeup style over your face. What's more, users can swipe through all related beauty looks, which will seamlessly appear over your face.

Google says this is rolling out this week to U.S. consumers.

Users may remember the company's original rollout of seeing clothes on virtual models from 2023. The AI try-on feature was quite limited, only giving folks the option to see women's tops from brands like Anthropologie, LOFT, H&M, and Everlane. Moreover, users were only given a brief look at the person and their body shape from their torso and nothing else.

The recent update gives you a full head-to-toe look, so you're not in the dark about anything.

Meanwhile, an update last March brought a more personalized experience to Google Shopping. At its core, the update highlighted style recommendations based on what users are searching and prefer. Google is said to remember your preferences for future searches to pair appropriate accessories and more with your clothes.