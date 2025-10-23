What you need to know

Amazon announced a new AI shopping feature rolling out to users today (Oct 23) called "Help me decide."

This feature leverages a users search history and product preferences to compile a "Top Pick," "Budget Pick," and "Upgrade Pick," for a more informed decision.

This is rolling out for Android and iOS users in the Amazon app today, as well as those shopping via a mobile browser.

Amazon's expanding its in-app shopping AI software to help users who are torn in their search for the right purchase.

Earlier this morning (Oct 23), Amazon announced that it's starting to roll out a new AI feature on Android and iOS called "Help me decide." The company states that this new AI button will appear at the top of search results when users are looking for a new smartwatch, clothes, or anything. "Help me decide" gets specific, offering its assistance when users are searching for similar products to their initial search, but haven't made a purchase.

The post adds that "help me decide" leverages Amazon's LLMs and AWS services "to understand what you need and why by looking at your shopping history and preferences." The AI does a little more work by surfacing the product's details to help inform your decision and digging through customer reviews to further that research.

When searching for products, users will notice a "help me decide" button at the top right of the results with golden stars. After tapping the button, the AI will run through its processes and finally deliver its result: a singular product recommendation. The AI will surface the product's image, name, rating, price, a brief description from the product's creator, and its AI-compiled "Customers say" box.

This is what's known as a "Top Pick" within the AI's new feature. However, if you're unsatisfied, Amazon states you can tap two other options: Budget Pick and Upgrade Pick, to see what else is possible.

Amazon continues to bring speed with AI

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon states "help me decide" is now available for users on Android and iOS in the app, as well as those shopping in mobile browsers. It states you can check if you have the feature by heading into "Keep shopping for" at the top of the app.

This feature is in a similar vein to a test Amazon ran earlier this spring. The company rolled out an AI test called "Buy for me," which allowed users to grant permission to the AI to purchase a product for them, without much manual input. It arrived for a limited group of U.S. testers and appeared when searching for products in the app. In short, tapping "buy for me" would let the AI immediately run through the usual payment processes, such as name, address, and card information.

It was an agentic test that leveraged Amazon's Bedrock AI software to handle everything for the user.