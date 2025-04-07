What you need to know

Amazon highlighted the start of its newest AI test, "Buy for Me."

The feature will be present to a limited group of U.S. customers in the search results when looking up products.

The Buy for Me AI will purchase a user's desired product from a given brand's website specifically, delivering your name, address, and payment info on its own.

Amazon's newest AI-based feature enters testing to put users on the fast track when purchasing products from other websites.

In a blog post, Amazon states it has kickstarted a test for its new "Buy for Me" shopping experience on Android and iOS for a "subset of U.S. customers." To sum it up, the company says Buy for Me leverages its Bedrock AI software, which provides "agentic capabilities." It's because of this that the feature can handle the entire task, from beginning to end, without user interference after the command.

To get started, those with access to the feature will notice it when viewing the "Shop brand sited directly" category in the search results. Tapping such an item will produce a page of product details. Afterward, Amazon states users can tap "Buy for Me" to request the company's AI to purchase the item from that other brand's website directly.

Amazon's shopping director, Oliver Messenger, said, "We’re always working to invent new ways to make shopping even more convenient, and we’ve created Buy For Me to help customers quickly and easily find and buy products from other brand stores if we don’t currently sell those items in our store."

Users will find the agentic capabilities of Buy for Me take over by "securely providing" your information: name, address, and payment. The company stresses that it does not have access to what you've previously purchased on another website.

AI bridges the Gap

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

Once completed, Amazon states customers will receive a confirmation email from the brand (website) its AI made the purchase from. However, you will be able to track is whereabouts from "Your Orders" in the Buy for Me Tab in Amazon's Shopping app. If anything goes wrong, like you're unsatisfied with the order and would like to return it, the post states users will have the ability to contact the brand's customer service.

While the test starts in the U.S. for a limited group of customers, Amazon says brand stores and products are also limited. It adds that there are plans to "incorporate more" brands and products alongside wider availability of the Buy for Me test.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon continues to plug more AI into its shopping experience after it debuted its Gen AI assistant, Rufus. The AI is a conversational tool customers can utilize while shopping as it's trained with product information and the ability to answer a person's queries. Moreover, Rufus can make product recommendations and help you find new items when shopping.