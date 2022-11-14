What is Amazon Outlet? Amazon Outlet is an online store where Amazon sells overstocked products at cheap prices. From shoes to electronics, Amazon Outlet has plenty of overstocked goods in almost every category.

Making the most of Amazon Outlet

Amazon Outlet is just a virtual outlet within Amazon, it's not a separate entity or website. Contrary to popular belief, it isn't some magical place with insane sales on everything. Yes, the items listed at Amazon Outlet are much cheaper than their MRPs, but that's because those items were overstocked by Amazon for whatever reason.

What's really important to know is that Amazon Outlet listings are not exclusive to that segment of Amazon. If you find a discounted pair of wireless earbuds or curtains on Outlet, that same item will also be available on Amazon's main website for the exact same reduced price.

Some of you may be questioning the point of having Amazon Outlet in the first place. The advantage here is that you can easily find discounted products in one place instead of coming through thousands of listing on the main page.

Bear in mind that these are brand-new, intact products that have never been opened. If you're looking for even more savings, Amazon Warehouse tends to offer much steeper discounts. The difference here is that Warehouse items are not intact and can even be pre-owned or good returned by other Amazon customers.

When it comes to electronics, it's never a bad idea to get your goods from the Amazon Outlet section. Unlike perishables, you don't run the risk of getting nearly-expired products that are on sale because they're about to go bad. In order to maximize value and shop sustainably at the same time, you can always check out the Amazon Warehouse, Amazon Renewed, and Amazon Trade-in programs.