What you need to know

Amazon has officially announced dates for its annual Prime shopping days, and this time it is set to take place between 8-11 July.

This is the first time ever that the e-commerce company will be hosting this sales event for four days.

Prime members can save up to 30% on Amazon brands and take advantage of early deals starting on July 1.

Amazon Prime days are back, and this time, the e-commerce giant is upping its game and bringing a four-day sale between 8-11 July to over 20 countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Historically, Prime Day began as a 24-hour event and then expanded to a 2-day event over the past several years. And now, Amazon has turned its annual Prime Days into a 96-hour-long event, giving Prime members more time to shop "millions of deals across more than 35 categories for Prime members."

And if you're on the lookout to buy new gadgets, home appliances, or back-to-school everything, then Prime Day is your chance to save a ton of money. What's more is that this year, Amazon is launching "Today's Big Deals," a new feature for Prime members that brings a fresh set of themed deals every day throughout the four-day event.

These deals refresh at 3 am ET (midnight PT) and remain available only for a limited time, which means if you're looking for a great deal, you might have to burn that midnight oil for a bit.

"Members can enjoy deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s. And check back to discover incredible savings with deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event," Amazon added in its press release.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The e-commerce company also mentions that Prime users can shop for deals as early as July 1 to stock up on school supplies and everyday household essentials starting at $3 from Amazon Basics.

That said, Amazon is also pushing users to take advantage of its in-house AI tool Rufus to help Prime members shop for customized deals with various AI tools like Interests and Shopping Guides. While AI can give users personalized deals based on prompts and other settings, it is still important to trust your instincts and back them with human reviews when making purchasing decisions.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This year, Prime members can snag some early deals with up to 50% off on devices like the eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Kindle Essentials bundle, and more. Plus, get 25% off select devices such as Kindle Kids and Kindle Scribe, along with up to 80% off on several Kindle books.

While Prime Day sales remain exciting for people using Amazon, it gets tedious for the people working behind the scenes, with an increase in the workload on delivery drivers, as well as warehouse employees. Amazon says it preps for these events year-round and amps up its employees during this time. Amazon promises fast delivery to "more than 200 million paid Prime members." The retail giant's same-day delivery service is currently available in more than 90 metro areas in the U.S.