News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, we get the first look at the OnePlus 15R and a mystery OnePlus smartwatch, Wear OS 6 finally lands on Galaxy Watch 6, Android Auto gets Gemini-ed, Google solves the file sharing issue with Apple, and Galaxy Buds Pro 4 leaks.

OnePlus 15R and a mystery smartwatch could land soon

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 just launched globally last week, and OnePlus is teasing its next set of devices, the OnePlus 15R, and a mystery watch.

Although OnePlus has not yet confirmed or disclosed the specifications of its budget device, the company did tease the OnePlus 15R on its U.K. website alongside a mystery smartwatch. These images showcased the device in two available colors: olive green and black. What is certain at this point is that the OnePlus 15R will come pre-installed with the most recent OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16, consistent with the flagship model.

The next OnePlus Watch 4 is expected in early 2026, but a recent mysterious listing has everyone wondering if it might drop as early as December 17th. Is this the actual Watch 4 or maybe just a cheaper version?