Remember Meta's ultra-realistic VR environments? Now you and up to seven other friends can explore them together, and you don't even need a VR headset for it

Meta Hyperscape is a Meta Quest app that lets you scan real-world locations using the headset's sensors and turn them into ultra-realistic virtual environments.

Players using a Meta Quest or a smartphone can visit worlds scanned by other players and can move freely around each environment.

A new update allows players to invite up to seven other gamers in each world no matter what supported gaming platform you're on.

In September at Meta Connect this year, the company launched its new Hyperscape world-mapping tool in beta. I tried it out as soon as it was available and was blown away by the quality captured by my Meta Quest 3 headset. Locations I visited and scanned were fully walkable while wearing my headset, making me feel like I was right there.

Despite the ultra-realistic graphics, Meta has been able to port Hyperspace environments into its fledgling Horizon Worlds Engine, allowing players to share and visit locations together. Better yet, you don't even need a headset to try this out, just the Meta Horizon app from the Google Play Store or Apple Appstore.

In a blog post, Meta explains that all you need to do is visit a Hyperscape world — it can be one of your own or one of the existing Meta-created ones, like Gordon Ramsay's kitchen — then just tap the share link and send it to anyone you want to have join you in the world.

(Image credit: Android Central)

In the above GIF, you can see me looking around Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and exploring its ultra-realistic visuals. Previously, everything was rendered via Meta's cloud and streamed live to your headset, but now things are rendered in realtime on the hardware you're using. That means your Quest headset or smartphone is doing all the work, and it ensures that you and your friends get a smooth experience when playing together.

Meta suggests inviting friends or family who can't visit for the holidays and using that to spend a little quality hangout time with them. Certainly not a terrible idea, if I do say so myself. Meta says it will continue improving this feature and hopes to allow even more than eight people in a future update. If you don't see the share option right away, check back later as Meta is rolling the update out to players in waves.

