Laser Dance is coming to early access on the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S on November 6, 2025, for $9.99, €9.99, or £7.99.

The game adds Mission Impossible-style laser mazes to your room via mixed reality, tasking players with pressing buttons on each end of the room.

Over 80 levels are playable in any space and scale with the size and shape of the room, plus tons of accessibility options to cater to all types of players.

Looking for a great party game as friends and family get together this Holiday season? Laser Dance is exactly what you need, and it's debuting on the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S this November in early access.

In Laser Dance, the Meta Quest's brilliant color passthrough cameras turn any ordinary living room — or any room, really — into a laser-filled obstacle course that you'll have to dodge, weave, duck, and maybe even jump over to get to the shiny red button at the end.

Any old room will work for the process, which begins with you placing one button on each "end" of the room. Buttons have to be at least 10ft/3m apart, but the trick is that you just need to walk that distance. It doesn't have to be a straight line.

I asked developer Thomas Van Bouwel about it, and he told me, "So, e.g., if you have a master bedroom with two nightstands, putting the buttons on the two nightstands and walking around the bed is valid." Remember, since the Meta Quest is a wireless VR console, you don't have any wires or cords to trip over, so you can go ham with the playspace size and shape.

The action begins fairly simply, with the first few levels involving static lasers that stay in one place, making it easy to get into character and slink your way around each laser to get to the end. As you can tell from the video above, those lasers don't stay in place for long, becoming much more like a traditional video game as you progress.

I've had access to the game for a few days now and can call it another huge win for Vanbo games. If you're not familiar with the name, this is the same developer behind the uber-popular puzzle game Cubism, which is on every VR platform from the Meta Quest to the newly minted Samsung Galaxy XR.

Plus, at just $9.99, it's nearly impossible to pass up. This might be called "early access," but it's got over 80 levels to play, all of which scale with your room size and shape, making even the same levels feel different when you play them in another room or home.

And if you've got some accessibility needs, don't worry, the game caters to a wide variety of players with significant adjustments where you might need them. So what are you waiting for? Wishlist this puppy right now and get ready for the launch in just 2 weeks!