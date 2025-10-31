Thief VR: The return of the classic series with a budget-friendly launch on PSVR and Meta Quest

What you need to know

Thief VR is making its debut on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR platforms on December 4, 2025, and can be preordered now for $26.99.

Thief VR is the first VR entry into the classic series and the first Thief game in over a decade.

Players embody a new thief character named Magpie in stealth-heavy gameplay, with a voice narration of Stephen Russell, the voice of Garrett in the original Thief series.

It's been teased and hinted at for months, but the release of Thief VR is just around the corner! The first Thief game in more than a decade is making its VR debut on December 4, 2025 on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR platforms. Better yet, it's just $29.99! That's a lot less than many people were expecting.

The trailer below shows the first-ever recorded Meta Quest 3 gameplay, proving that Batman Arkhan Shadow isn't the only good looking major Meta Quest title where you can lurk in the shadows. In fact, I had a hard time telling the difference between the Meta Quest trailer below and the nearly identical PlayStation VR2 trailer for the game. That's an excellent sign for Quest players!

As was the case with Batman Arkham Shadow, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is developed by VR developers first and likely wouldn't exist at all if it were up to Eidos to make a new Thief game. Vertigo Games, popular for the Arizona Sunshine series and last year's Metro VR game, co-developed Thief VR with Maze Theory, known for their work on Peaky Blinders VR and The Infinite Inside.

As such, you can expect this to be the work of veteran VR developers who know how to make a VR-focused title. Surprisingly, despite the high-profile name, Thief VR is launching at just $29.99 and can be preordered now for a 10% discount, making it just $26.99. That's an unheard-of price for such a title and makes it Vertigo's cheapest big name launch ever.

