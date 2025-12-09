I finally got to play TMNT: Empire City, and it's a Meta Quest reboot with the classic Ninja Turtles arcade gameplay I grew up with

What you need to know

TMNT: Empire City is a 4-player co-op beat-em-up for the Meta Quest, SteamVR, and Pico headsets.

Players can embody any of the four Ninja Turtles, battling Footclan soldiers in the streets of NYC, utilizing each Turtle's special weapon and full freedom of movement.

The game is expected to launch in early 2026 and we got to play through the intro section early.

As a kid, one of my favorite games was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the NES. It felt like the perfect gameplay adaptation of one of my favorite TV shows, and it helped that I could tag along with friends and beat the heck out of the bad guys plaguing NYC.

Fast forward several decades, and now I'm actually embodying those same Ninja Turtles in a new VR game for the Meta Quest and Steam VR, and Pico headsets. You can wishlist the game via those links, which is scheduled to come out sometime early in 2026. TMNT: Empire City has been teased since August, and now we finally have the gameplay to understand what you'll be doing in the game.

In a nutshell (halfshell?), this one's a near-perfect translation of the classic 2D gameplay into a 3D space, giving you full autonomy over your Turtle of choice via freedom of movement offered by a VR headset. Slicing Footclan members with Leo's swords, smacking them on the head with Michaelangelo's nunchucks, wacking them with Donatello's staff, or stabbing them with Raphael's Sai felt as authentic as a comic book come to life could be. It was cathartic in every way.

