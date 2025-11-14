I hand picked 16 of today's Meta Quest games announcements you need to see, plus several stealth releases you can play right now!

The holidays are here, and that means tons of new games ready and waiting for folks opening new consoles stuffed under the tree, plus plenty to play for those of us who already have one.

The Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S are seeing a huge surge in new games, and the latest VR Games Showcase just brought 20 more announcements that'll flood your headset with joy.

But the VRGS isn't the only game in town, and several developers also stealth dropped new trailers and announcements for upcoming games that you've got to see. Here's everything I've personally cherry picked below!

Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Out now!

VR Games Showcase November 2025 | Ready Or Not VR Mod, Star Trek: Infection, Deadly Delivery - YouTube Watch On

You can watch the entire VR Games Showcase above, which includes the announcements I've rounded up here plus a ton of others, but let's take a look at the games you can play right now before we move onto the wishlist items. I'll link to each trailer and store listing below so you can experience the games ASAP!

Vampire Survivors but it’s in virtual reality (trailer) (Meta store link): This one really threw me for a loop! Vampire Survivors goes pseudo-3D with this exclusive VR release, featuring all the massive hordes you've come to expect in the famed game with the unique immersive qualities of a diorama experience.

Hotel Infinity (trailer) (Meta store link): Set aside a 2m by 2m square space of your physical floor and get to exploring Hotel Infinity like you were Tanjiro headed into the Infinity Castle. The world constantly shifts and changes as you physically walk through it, with MC Escher style impossible architecture that'll blow your mind constantly. It's a perfect representation of what VR can do.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss (trailer) (Meta store link): I don't know anything about MOBAs and I've never played DOTA, but this Moss spinoff has me intrigued. It's a realtime strategy game that looks like a cross between Demeo Battles and classic board games like Catan, and the quick battle length makes this one perfect for a snappy weeknight VR session.

Syberia VR (trailer) (Meta store link): The classic point-and-click adventure game from the early 2000s just got remastered and is fully playable in VR on the Meta Quest. I loved this game back in my high school days and can't wait to play through the whole thing again from a fresh perspective!

EXOSHOCK (trailer) (Meta store link): Heaven knows there are enough VR shooters out there, but every so often one comes along that stands out from the pack. This co-op PvE sci-fi squad shooter aims to redefine how you work with your friends with unique combat and a memorable art style. Give the alpha client a shot by joining the Discord now.

Banners & Bastions (trailer) (Meta store link): I previously tried Banners & Bastions when it released in early access, and now a big new update adds tons of new content, including major UX improvements, controller support, new vosses and enemies, and more! It's a quick thinking strategy puzzle game you have to try!

Dimensional Double Shift (trailer) (Meta store link): The developers of Job Simulator have taken the proven formula and added multiplayer, encouraging players to work together to get high scores and serve up orders, fix up cars, and enjoy all of the differences in each dimension. The New Joysey dimension recently launched on Meta Quest, and the game is also available on Galaxy XR starting December 11.

Coming soon

Star Trek: Infection Gameplay Trailer | VR Games Showcase Fall 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Star Trek: Infection: This sci-fi horror title is a decidedly different take on what I would think of a traditional Star Trek game would be, but maybe that's what makes it so interesting! We're expecting this one to land before the end of the year.

Deadly Delivery (trailer): Have you ever thought about how all those creatures live in dungeons in the age of Amazon and Door Dash? Deadly Delivery answers that question by letting you and three other friends dress up as goblins and deliver packages to dungeon dwellers. But beware, because those dungeons feature plenty of traps and unfriendly residents. Coming December 4.

How To God (trailer): Ever play Black & White on the PC back in the 2000s? How to God puts players in charge of a world, giving them godly powers and a giant creature that may or may not do their bidding. It's virtual pet sim meets Civilization-style world builder! I played it in early access and now it's coming out for everyone on December 4.

Men in Black (trailer): Talk about a shadow drop! From the developers of Jurassic World Aftermath and Augmented Empire comes a game that puts you in the literal shoes of the famous Men in Black. It's described as a stealth action game that gives you access to untold numbers of gadgets and the directive to remove the alien threat without anyone finding out. Good luck with that! Coming December 5.

VR Giants (trailer): A co-op VR platformer like you've never played before! One person plays as a giant who helps the smaller player hop, skip, and jump through traditional 3D platforming levels. It takes real teamwork to get through these levels! Coming December 11.

Tin Hearts (trailer): Christmas is just around the corner, so why not play "the most Christmassy game ever made" on your Meta Quest? It's a narrative-heavy, block-based puzzle game that takes you through a family-friendly adventure everyone is going to love. Coming December 11.

Espire MR Missions (trailer): Espire 2 launched a set of mixed reality missions back when the Quest 3 came out two years ago, and now the concept of Metal Gear Solid in your home is getting a full standalone release! Sneak and shoot your way through your own bedrooms, living room, basement, yard, or wherever you're physically at with this stealth action title, coming Decembrer 16.

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR (trailer): There's nothing quite like the intensity of a 90s 3D shooter, complete with unfiltered textures, gorgeous low-poly art, gratuitous violence, and a heavy metal soundtrack. Coming Spring 2026.

Orcs Must Die: By The Blade (trailer): The classic trap-placing action game comes to VR! Protect your castle from descruction by eliminating every orc that tries to worm its way inside. Coming January 22.

Knights Of Fiona (trailer): Japanese RPGs have seen a big resurgence in recent years, and Knights of Fiona aims to put a new perspective on a cinematic action JRPG that looks like a ton of fun and a half. Coming 2026.