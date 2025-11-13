Valve's new Meta Quest rival completes the hybrid gaming vision the company began with the launch of the Steam Deck, even allowing you to sideload Android apps for added versatility. But how does it compare to the Quest 3?

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Last night, I lay in bed playing Lumines Arise til my arms started to ache from holding my Steam Deck in the air. This afternoon, I placed my Meta Quest 3 on my head and seamlessly continued my progress in the game, this time with an unparalleled sense of immersion that my Steam Deck could never hope to offer.

It's this type of hybrid play-as-you-please gaming haven that Valve planted the roots for when it launched the Steam Deck several years ago, which is now entering the blooming stages as the Steam Frame launches in early 2026.

The Steam Frame, as the new VR headset is called, is a standalone "Steam Deck for your face" that plays VR and non-VR games alike. It doesn't care how you want to play games or what you want to play; it just wants you to play them everywhere and gives you full access to the Steam library you already own, making it a powerful addition to any gamer's household.

Play what you want, how you want, when you want it

(Image credit: PCGamer)

The real beauty in products like the Steam Frame isn't inherently the hardware, although PC Gamer's hands-on delves into Valve's engineering mastery and what makes this headset stand out from the rest. No, the real draw here is the versatility of the Steam library.

When I finish a long day of work but recognize that I need physical exercise or movement and not another few hours of sitting on my butt, picking up a Steam Frame and playing a great VR game may just be the answer. Other times, I might want to wind down for the night in bed with a round of Peglin or solving some puzzles in Islands of Insight on my Steam Deck. No matter what, Steam has my back.

For me, it's this versatility that matters most. Sony is close to having a similar ecosystem with the PS5, but the company falls short in several ways. The PSVR 2 requires a cord to work, online multiplayer requires a monthly paid subscription, and Sony's digital games purchasing policy is squarely anti-consumer. Valve's ecosystem suffers from none of these issues.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Like the Meta Quest, Valve's game purchase and return policy is second to none. Don't like a game or want to return it for any reason? You have two weeks from the purchase date or two hours of "trial play," whichever comes first. It's great, and it makes me feel good about spending money on digital games that I'll never have the chance to sell.

The PS5 has the ability to play physical games, but many games only get digital distribution, particularly the indie titles I enjoy playing most, meaning this isn't a situation where the PS5 has a full advantage.

The obvious upside of an all-digital library is that I can play my games on any hardware I want, which is something Steam is particularly well-suited for. The Steam OS that runs on Steam Deck and Steam Frame is built to play any Steam game, even ones made for X86-based PCs. The only real hamstring is the hardware power, which will require you to use a PC or cloud service to stream more detailed games.

Valve even thought of that when building the Steam Frame, as it includes a dedicated streaming USB stick in the box. This stick enables not only Wi-Fi 6E-grade wireless bandwidth, but it also uses a dedicated antenna on the Steam Frame to stream your PC games wirelessly to the headset. That ensures you never run into network traffic issues on your home network since it bypasses that completely.

The Meta Quest 3 can also stream any Steam game from your PC to the headset, including using a dedicated wireless streaming box like this one I've been testing for months, but the Quest wasn't purpose-built for this and doesn't provide the same ultra-high quality streaming that Steam Frame can.

Meta Horizon OS running multiple windows and apps in mixed reality space. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What's more is that Steam Frame can sideload Android APKs just like the Meta Quest series can. Steam Frame isn't running Android, but Valve's unique Proton and FEX emulation layers allow it to run Android apps and games just as well as it can run Windows apps and games, something that gives the Frame a unique position in the market.

Samsung's recently released Galaxy XR headset can also run Android apps natively since it uses the Android XR operating system and has a unique advantage in that area since it comes with Google services built in. Some apps don't work at all without Google services, which is why this sort of thing never caught on with Meta Quest owners despite its ability to run Android apps natively.

Steam Frame vs. Meta Quest 3

(Image credit: PCGamer)

Now that I've brought up the Quest 3, it's important to take a look at the two of them side-by-side and see which one is more worth your money. The biggest issue right now is that we don't know the price of the Steam Frame, although Valve says it's aiming to come in at under the $999 price of its previous headset, the Valve Index.

So we'll throw price out the window for now and just look at the biggest experiential differences between the two systems. The Meta Quest 3 is purpose-built for VR and mixed reality games. Meta owns just over half a dozen game development studios and uses them to pump out AAA VR games like Batman: Arkham VR, Deadpool VR, Asgard's Wrath 2, and even helps fund titles like Assassin's Creed VR, Thief VR, Metro Awakening, and more.

Valve doesn't fund any VR game development and isn't even making a new VR game, which means the latest and greatest is still the 5-year-old Half-Life: Alyx. That also means we're not getting Portal VR, Counter-Strike VR, Team Fortress VR, DOTA VR, or any other Valve IP I forgot about. If you want AAA VR gaming, the Meta Quest is the obvious headset to buy.