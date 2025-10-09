Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus started teasing on Threads that it's OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) software is speedy, ready to keep up with users.

The software echoes Apple's iOS in many design aspects, ranging from its home screen aesthetic to its background apps screen.

OnePlus also teased its "Intelligently Yours" AI in the software, stating that it will "adapt" to you and become a more "personalized" OS.

OnePlus is starting to tease its next big Android OS software for its phones, and it's looking speedy, as it heads for devices next week.

This morning (Oct 9), the official OnePlus Threads account started posting a few teasers about what users can expect from OxygenOS 16 (Android 16). One of the most recent teaser clips is all about speed. More specifically, the company is teasing how its OS has become much more fluid and fast for swiping between applications and menus. OnePlus says, "Move through your screen like playing your favorite tune."

In the clip, the model is swiping their finger across several OnePlus devices, all with their background apps screens open. The OS seems incredibly smooth, without any visible lag or hitch, though it is just a teaser clip. However, just from this brief glimpse, OxygenOS 16 seems to resemble Apple's iOS more and more, and that continues in another clip.

The company's next teaser, while it still talks about how smooth the OS will be, highlights the user's ability to "play it your way." The clip briefly shows off how users will be able to easily pull and expand their folder previews on their home screen, creating small, circular folders to save space, or folders that can stretch horizontally and expand to more boxy shapes. AI was the other side of its teasers today, which will arrive to be "Intelligently Yours."

OxygenOS 16 is on the way, like the OnePlus 15

A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) A photo posted by on

OnePlus states OxygenOS 16's AI "adapts to your personality," pushing the new software to become the most "intelligent, personal system" to come from the OEM. The company teases that its AI will "celebrate" the user's "uniqueness, while also bringing cross-device connectivity.

With so many teasers, OnePlus confirms that its next major OS upgrade will arrive on October 16.

Yes, we have an all-new OS to look forward to from OnePlus, but there's something we're forgetting: the OnePlus 15, which was shown off at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. The company officially unveiled the device at the Summit in September, confirming that it will sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the successor to last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The phone's been redesigned, as it now features a vertical, almost square camera design.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The phone is suspected to arrive in the U.S. a little earlier than usual, rocking the new OxygenOS 16 in the process.