What you need to know

OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 15 featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset at Qualcomm's Summit.

The device boasts a revamped vertical camera design and ultra-high 165 Hz refresh rate display.

Launching in the U.S. on November 13, OnePlus 15 offers 7,300 mAh battery and OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus pulled the curtain on its flagship device this morning (Sept.25) at Qualcomm's Summit in Hawaii. The company showcased the OnePlus 15 on stage at the summit, and no, you didn't miss the OnePlus 14; OnePlus skipped the 14 and went straight to the 15, likely due to cultural reasons.

The company also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm's latest and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile chipset.

“With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward—delivering the speed, intelligence, and efficiency our users demand today and into the future,” said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Furthermore, OnePlus also confirmed the massive redesign of its new device, giving us a clear look at its rear panel, which seems to have moved away from its traditional circular camera array on the rear panel for a vertical pill-shaped setup showcasing three lenses, also in line with previous leaks. As seen in the image, the OnePlus 15 was shown off in black, which could be the "Jet Black" Or Absolute Black" colorway.

During the summit, the company also confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will indeed show up with an ultra-high refresh rate of 165 Hz, leading the industry, as confirmed by Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, a few days ago. That said, you can also see the missing Hasselblad logo on the rear panel, which is being replaced by OnePlus' new DetailMax image Engine to deliver "clarity and authenticity."

(Image credit: Weibo)

Additionally, the device is expected to get a massive 7,300 mAh battery, and will allegedly show up with the OxygenOS 16 out of the box, could get an IP68 & 69 dust and water resistance rating, and have an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and come in three colors: Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Sand Dune.

That said, the OnePlus 15 is set to arrive in the U.S. earlier than expected, according to Tom's Guide. The company plans on launching the phone on November 13, which is a significant change from previous releases, where the phone would typically debut in China and then arrive in the U.S. the following year.