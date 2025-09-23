Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

OnePlus 15 leaks reveal new design and camera array changes.

Rumored specs include a 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon chipset, and a 7,300 mAh battery.

The device could get OxygenOS 16 out of the box and IP68 dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15 has been showing up in a ton of leaks recently, with the alleged full look at the rear panel and camera system of the phone cropping up on Weibo last week. And the leaks keep getting better. Another post on Weibo showcased the phone in a white/silver colorway that was rumored to be ditched on this year's flagship.

OnePlus 15 in Titanium color pic.twitter.com/A3cYTZMYldSeptember 21, 2025

The most recent photos come from a OnePlus fan account on X, who shared two images of the device in two new colorways that we haven't seen in previous leaks. These images show off the rear panel of the device in close proximity, giving us a clear picture of the camera array, along with the redesigned camera array, and the rumored elevated camera bump.

Several leaks have hinted at the fact that OnePlus is looking at a potential redesign, and these posts all but confirm that this could indeed be the case. The device is seen in a white and pink colorway. While some suggest that it could be the Titanium colorway of the device, and the other image could be the same device in a different lighting, which is giving the phone a pink hue.

Another look at OnePlus 15 real machine pic.twitter.com/a1BWtPgue8September 21, 2025

Both images show how different the camera island on the device is, with two lenses (both 50MP) placed vertically in a pill-shaped island, while a third lens (50MP) is seen along with the flash off to one side. This change in the camera array and design could be due to OnePlus's departure from Hasselblad for its new DetailMax Engine to deliver "clarity and authenticity."

If these rumors hold true, then the new camera placement really messes with the OnePlus' unique look, making it look a lot like a Pixel or even the iPhone 16 Pro.

That said, the phone is expected to show up in three colors: Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Sand Dune. The OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display with an "ultra-high refresh" 165Hz rate, confirmed by the CEO himself. The display bezel is also said to have a "symmetrical front." The OnePlus 15 is also expected to get Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset and a massive 7,300 mAh battery.

In a subsequent post, the same OnePlus fan account posted that the entire spec sheet of the upcoming device will show up with OxygenOS 16 out of the box, could get an IP68 & 69 dust and water resistance rating, and have an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, among other things.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While these leaks look too good to be true, we haven't received any official confirmation from the Chinese OEM as yet. But the wait may not be for long as other leaks suggest an October launch.