OnePlus 14: Everything we know (so far) and want to see

OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 13 in China, and the phone is set to go on sale in global markets over the coming weeks. While the focus is clearly on the OnePlus 13, I like looking ahead to what's coming in 2025 with the OnePlus 14.

Phone launch cycles take anywhere from 12 to 15 months, so OnePlus is hard at work on the OnePlus 14, even if we won't get to know any details about the device for a while. Key details are selected months in advance — like whether to go with Qualcomm or MediaTek and choosing camera modules — and we should be able to know more in this area soon enough considering the amount of interest in OnePlus leaks.

That said, I'm sharing what I think is likely to be unchanged with the OnePlus 14, and where we might get decent upgrades.

OnePlus 14: What's likely to be the same

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has always used Qualcomm hardware in its high-end devices, and that is unlikely to change with the OnePlus 14. While OPPO switched to MediaTek with the Find X8 and X8 Pro, these devices won't release in North America, and with OnePlus maintaining a decent foothold in the region, I doubt the manufacturer would choose anything other than Qualcomm.

OnePlus worked closely with BOE to tailor the AMOLED panels on its latest devices, and that partnership is likely to continue as well. The OnePlus 13 used the same panel as the OnePlus 12, and it is likely that the OnePlus 14 will pick up some upgrades.

Most manufacturers are switching to silicon-carbon batteries in 2025, and the OnePlus 13 is no different, with the device picking up a huge 6000mAh unit. While the increased density makes it a no-brainer to use within a device, you no longer get dual battery cells, and that affects charging. Just like the best OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 13 goes up to 100W, but it will take longer to charge the battery, and I don't see any changes in this regard with the OnePlus 14.

OnePlus 14: What might be different

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While I don't have any details of the design of the OnePlus 14, I'm not a huge fan of what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 13, with the device switching to flatter sides. OnePlus phones always maintained a similar design aesthetic with smooth curves, but like most other devices available today, the OnePlus 13 has a bulkier look that doesn't look as elegant.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus 14 should pick up camera upgrades as well; the OnePlus 13 uses the same 50MP main camera as last year, and it is likely the OnePlus 14 will get a higher-resolution sensor. I'd like to see the 1-inch sensor that's used in the Find X7 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra make its way to OnePlus devices, and we may see just that in 2025.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus tends to unveil its latest flagship in China in Q4 2024, and launch the device globally — usually at an event in India — in the following quarter. The OnePlus 13 is sticking to the same timeline, and if that's any indication, the OnePlus 14 should be announced in October or November 2025, with an eventual global launch in early 2026.

With the OnePlus 13 getting a noticeable price hike, it is possible the OnePlus 14 slots in at the same amount. Then again, with the device at least a year away, there's no way to predict its pricing — these things are decided just a month before release. As always, I'll update this post once we get tangible details of the OnePlus 14.