What you need to know

OnePlus launched its 13T smartphone in China with a 6.3-inch flat FHD Plus screen, a 50MP primary lens, and a 50MP telephoto.

Internally, the phone rocks the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with loads of AI advancements for photos, notetaking, and more via ColorOS 15.

The OnePlus 13T focuses on games, too, offering 120 FPS for MOBAs and optimizations for many popular games.

The company has not listed a global launch yet for the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus is rolling out another phone for its consumers; one that's touted with a small screen, but big power.

Earlier today (Apr. 24), the OnePlus 13T launched in China following the company's slew of social media teasers. The latest T-series phone takes things down a notch by offering a smaller form factor for those who love that style. Unlike the flagship OnePlus 13 and its 6.8-inch QHD Plus display, the 13T delivers a 6.3-inch flat FHD Plus screen with a 120Hz max refresh rate.

OnePlus is also highlighting the device's lightweight feel, saying users can hold the device one-handed without fatigue.

A more standout detail is the new "shortcut key." The OnePlus 13T says goodbye to the fabled Alert Slider for this new multipurpose, frame-integrated button. Placed on the top left side of the phone's edge, the shortcut key gives easy access to your flashlight, sound/vibration (Alert Slider-esque), One-click flash memory, DND, recording, camera, and more.

OnePlus hopes the 13T's small frame won't disappoint as the phone packs a wallop: the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Gaming & AI Power

(Image credit: OnePlus)

All of this strength has to go somewhere, and OnePlus says the Snapdragon 8 Elite benefits the 13T's gaming capabilities. The company states users can reach up to 120 FPS during MOBA games (think League of Legends) and up to 60 FPS in open-world games (think Genshin Impact).

Additionally, the OnePlus 13T has rich optimization for games such as the ones described to give users a smooth experience when playing.

The other side of the new phone involves AI advancements, like OnePlus' reflection removal on photos. The 13T also receives AI Elimination (machine-translated), which functions like Magic Eraser, letting users quickly remove people and other objects from photos. OnePlus states ColorOS 15 on the phone is smooth, packing more AI features like AI Call Translation, Flash Memory (for notetaking), and more.

Long-lasting Glacier Tech

(Image credit: OnePlus)

With so much under the hood, OnePlus tries to invoke a sense of calm in its users by stating the 13T features its Glacier battery technology. However, as the company recently confirmed on Weibo, the OnePlus 13T is unlike the 13 and 13R counterparts. Each of those features a 6,000mAh battery, while the 13T offers a larger 6,260mAh battery.

Joining this is 80W super fast charging to ensure users aren't out of the action for long.

Other specifications include IP65 dust and water resistance, as well as a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front-facing lens comes in at 16MP. Users will also find the following RAM/storage configurations: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, 16/1TB.

For now, the OnePlus 13T has observed a Chinese market launch for 3,999 Chinese Yuan (~$548). There's a chance the company will bring it overseas to the U.S. and other areas, but that remains to be seen. If this does happen, perhaps we're in for a global launch toward the summer.