OnePlus brings an all-new Glacier battery to power its upcoming high-end phones

What you need to know

OnePlus has co-developed a new 6100mAh battery capacity designed for high-performance phones.

It supports 100W super fast charge and is promised to last with 80% health even after four years.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is the first handset from the company to feature the new battery tech.

OnePlus has come up with a new battery, which will be seen in the upcoming phones from the company, and it aims to revolutionize smartphones shortly. It is dubbed the OnePlus Glacier battery and has a whopping 6100mAh capacity.

The new Glacier battery is built upon the company's "silicon carbon anode" battery technology, co-developed by OnePlus and Ningde New Energy. It is believed to be specially designed for high-performance phones and is acclaimed for users' charging habits by providing at least two days of battery life on a single charge.

(Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

Additionally, the Glacier battery is stated to have its own set of benefits, like a quick charge of five minutes, which can give users a two-hour gameplay or is equivalent to browsing three and half hours of watching TikTok.

Another exciting element of the new battery capacity is the ability to support OnePlus's 100W super fast charge tech, which can be topped up by 1% to 100% in just 36 minutes. The further notable element of the new technology is that battery health is promised to retain its maximum health for up to 80% even after four years of usage.

(Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

Despite a large 6100mAh battery capacity, it is conveyed to be smaller than the conventional 5000mAh batteries found in most Android phones — all thanks "to "high-capacity bionic silicon carbon material" utilized in the making process of the Glacier battery. It also uses an ultra-high energy density of 763Wh/L, which is "23.1% higher than that of ordinary graphite batteries."

OnePlus phones are known for their large battery capacities, especially with the recent OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, which already feature 5400mAh and 5500mAh batteries, respectively. They also turned out to be quite outstanding in our Android Central reviews.

(Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

The same company bringing a new battery tech accompanied by fast charging is an encouraging aspect to look forward to, particularly with the future OnePlus phones.

Speaking of OnePlus, the company has started teasing its next Ace 3 Pro handset, which is all set to launch in China by the end of the month. During the Glacier battery launch, the company confirmed that the upcoming Ace 3 Pro will be the first handset from the company to equip the new 6100mAh battery tech, and it will also be powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen series chip. The device's sibling, the OnePlus Ace 3, has also seen its launch very recently.