What you need to know

OnePlus has added two new phones to its Ace 5 series lineup — the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Edition and the Ace 5 Racing Edition.

Both phones are designed specifically for mobile gamers, packed with powerful specs, and come in three distinct colorways.

They are equipped with "Esports Triple-Chip," comprising the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, Lingxi touch-control chip, and the gaming-focused Wi-Fi chip G1.

The availability of these phones is currently limited to the Chinese market, and there's no word on a global release.

OnePlus seems to have launched two new phones in the Ace 5 series earlier this week. The company is calling the phones — the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Edition and the Ace 5 Racing Edition.

Designed with gaming enthusiasts in mind, these phones combine sleek design, powerful hardware, and impressive battery life for an "ultimate gaming experience." The phones are designed in a way that they balance equally on both hands, reducing hand fatigue during intense gaming sessions.

At the core, both devices are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. What sets this "Esports triple chip" apart, according to Panda Daily, is an industry-first full-chain, hardware-level gaming solution.

The triple chip comprises the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, the Lingxi touch-control chip, and the gaming-focused G1 Wi-Fi chip. Other than that, both devices sport the same 50MP primary lens and a 16MP front camera, with other aspects setting them apart.

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, also referred to as the Extreme or Supreme Edition, has a 6.83" OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has five different memory configurations, to go with its pricing: 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture, AF and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 112-degree FoV, and, as mentioned above, it also has a 16MP front camera.

Furthermore, to keep up with the non-stop gaming, the phone comes with a massive 6,700 mAh battery, accompanied by 100W wired charging support. OnePlus claims that the device will reach 100% charge within 39 minutes, and within 10 minutes on the charger, the phone can offer 3 hours of power, so that battery woes don't impact gaming.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra comes with Android 15-powered and AI-powered ColorOS 15 out of the box. It also has an IP65 water and dust resistance to go with the above specs. It also comes with OnePlus' new customizable shortcut button, with easy access to several actions.

The phone comes in three colorways: Titanium, Phantom Black, and Breeze Blue, with a starting price of 2,499 CNY (approximately $346.88), and keeps trending upwards based on storage options.

OnePlus Ace 5 Racing

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with almost identical specs to the Ultra; however, it features a significantly larger 7,100mAh battery capacity, paired with 80W charging, to meet the needs of gamers.

Ace 5 Racing has a slightly smaller 6.77" AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

According to GSMArena, the phone also features some AI capabilities, including 4K video upscaling and object removal in photos. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing is available in White, Black, and Mint Green colorways with the same storage configurations as the Ace 5 Ultra. The starting price of the device is CNY 1,799 ( $249.71).

While the above phones have powerful specs, it's a bummer that their release is only restricted to the Chinese market as of now, and no word yet on a global release.