OPPO's ColorOS 15 preps several AI features via Gemini 1.5 Pro and more

What you need to know

OPPO detailed a major AI update for its ColorOS 15 (Android 15) software thanks to Google's software.

ColorOS 15 will provide Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and more of OPPO's own AI help thanks to Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash models.

OPPO is preparing to debut its Find X8 series on November 21.

OPPO is preparing to rollout some AI additions for its Android 15 software that should aid users in multiple ways.

The company detailed the upcoming AI features that leverage Google's systems in a press release. OPPO's general manager, Nicole Zhang, stated a goal with its OS was to "create an easy-to-use, harmonious, powerful experience through intelligence and collaboration." With that, the Chinese OEM announced the upcoming arrival of Circle to Search.

The post reiterates that users can produce the feature by long-pressing the "home button or navigation bar." Users can quickly circle or highlight anything on their display to run a search through Google.

Elsewhere, the company states it's bringing in more AI features as ColorOS 15 will feature the dedicated Gemini app. OPPO mentions features like "help me write," AI planning assistance, and more. Additionally, OPPO's partnership with Google brings Gemini Live to its "smart devices."

OPPO is working on a few AI-backed features of its own, but they will reportedly leverage Google's software. According to the post, the upcoming OS upgrade will pick up OPPO Notes, Documents, and AI Recording Summary. These features are said to leverage "Gemini models" like 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash. It's likely these models will lend a hand for other on-device AI features, too.

OPPO states its ColorOS 15 software and Google's AI assistance will debut first on the Find X8 series.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We're on the cusp of OPPO's next flagship series as the Find X8 is set to debut on November 21. The company confirmed as much earlier this month, stating an event in Bali will hold all the details. Alongside its launch with ColorOS 15 (Android 15), the Find X8 series will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The devices will seemingly sport a new, flatter design and larger batteries.

Additionally, the company confirmed that the Find X8 will arrive in a few global regions like the U.K. and India.

Google first dropped Gemini Live as an update for Pixels in August. The AI lets users engage in a more "conversational" way when asking for ideas, tips, and assistance with tasks. Google states Gemini Live can understand "complex questions," meaning users won't have to break up their sentences. The feature was then rolled out to all Android users in October with increased language support.