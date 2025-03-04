OPPO promises to bring monthly AI specific upgrades for its devices

What you need to know

Oppo announced at the MWC that will be collaborating with Google and MediaTek, to bring monthly AI updates to its phones.

ColorOS 15 will be using Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash's capabilities to cross-communicate with OPPO native apps.

These updates are said to bring AI-enhanced photography, better gaming experiences along with increased device security.

OPPO has been basking in its Find N5 spotlight, after it showed off the world's slimmest foldable and now, is jumping onto the next big thing—AI.

At MWC the company announced its AI- strategy in collaboration with Google today at the MWC in Barcelona and is promising to bring monthly AI updates to its phones.

In a press release, the company elaborated on how it will make these updates a reality. It said that Google will be at the center of its on-device AI, meaning Gemini will be able to communicate across OPPO's native apps like Notes and Calendar. OPPO's devices that are compatible with AI will get these new capabilities, thanks to the current Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash.

"We are excited to collaborate with OPPO to shape the future of mobile AI by bringing together Google technologies with OPPO's exceptional hardware and software," said Matt Waldbusser, managing director for Global Solution and Consumer AI, Google Cloud.

Talking about its AI strategy, the company says it's working on establishing three key areas that focus solely on AI Productivity, AI Creativity, and AI Imaging which will help build better AI features for existing and future OPPO devices. That said, efficient AI programming needs an equally efficient and powerful chip. So, the company will also be collaborating with MediaTek which will bring optimized chips to OPPO's AI table.

This collab is said to bring "AI-enhanced photography to next-generation gaming experiences, from intelligent security solutions to seamless device connectivity," the press release added.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Speaking about monthly updates, the company is promising to bring at least one new AI update to compatible devices. While we don't have much information as to when they will be rolled out, the company said "AI Search and integration of OPPO applications with Google Gemini are coming to the OPPO Find N5 soon."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, features like AI Call Translator, which interprets calls in multiple languages in real-time, and AI VoiceScribe which summarizes information across voice calls, are said to show up in future updates.

While the Find N5 is the only device mentioned in the above update, it remains to be seen if these features will grace other OPPO devices as well.