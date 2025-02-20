OPPO's new foldable is insanely thin and packs a huge battery, but it'll cost you

What you need to know

OPPO’s Find N5 takes the crown as the world's thinnest foldable, measuring just 8.92mm folded and 4.21mm open.

IPX9 rating makes it tougher, though dust resistance is still missing.

It's priced at around $1,867, but it's not coming to the U.S. in any form given that OnePlus already confirmed no foldable release in the U.S. this year.

After all the buzz surrounding a follow-up to the OPPO Find N3, the Chinese phone maker today officially pulled back the curtain on the Find N5. And its big claim to fame is being the world’s thinnest foldable yet.

OPPO’s latest book-style foldable pushes the limits of design, measuring just 8.92mm when folded and 4.21mm when open. Even with its sleek build, the OPPO Find N5 packs a 6.62-inch cover display and a spacious 8.12-inch inner screen.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Find N5 sticks to a familiar look with its bold circular camera module, flat edges, and curved corners, just like its predecessor. But OPPO has taken things up a notch, refining the design to make it even slimmer, barely edging out the Honor Magic V3’s 9.0mm thickness.

Meanwhile, other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are chunkier, tipping over 10mm when folded.

Beyond its remarkable thinness, the Find N5 is also the most water-resistant foldable yet, thanks to its IPX9 rating. While dust resistance is still missing, this marks a big step toward making foldables as tough as regular smartphones. OPPO also upgraded the titanium hinge, making the inner display’s crease far less noticeable than the competition.

Inside, the Find N5 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on ColorOS 15.0.1, based on Android 15. And when it comes to battery life, it’s got you covered with a 5,600mAh, plus super-fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging if you’re using AirVOOC.

The Find N5 sports a 6.62-inch OLED cover screen and a massive 8.12-inch OLED inner display, both packing a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 2160Hz PWM dimming to cut down on flicker. And if you’re into stylus action, OPPO's Pen works with it—just don’t expect it to come in the box.

(Image credit: OPPO)

Teaming up with Hasselblad again, the Find N5 packs a solid camera setup: a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.56 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. Selfies and video calls are covered with 8MP front cameras on both the outer and inner displays.

The Find N5 is hitting shelves in plenty of European and Asian markets, starting at around $1,867. That said, don’t hold your breath for a U.S. release since OnePlus already said no foldables are coming stateside this year.